This Is the County in the Charlottesville, VA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Charlottesville metropolitan area, located in Virginia, a total of 46,182 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 20,000 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charlottesville is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Charlottesville metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Nelson County in Virginia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 2,668 confirmed infections in Nelson County, or 18,012 for every 100,000 people.

Though Nelson County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Charlottesville metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 250 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Nelson County, above the 191 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charlottesville metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Nelson County, VA 18,012 2,668 250 37 2 Albemarle County, VA 18,505 19,681 154 164 3 Fluvanna County, VA 20,934 5,502 179 47 4 Charlottesville City, VA 21,196 9,971 157 74 5 Greene County, VA 21,669 4,206 319 62 6 Buckingham County, VA 24,430 4,154 335 57

