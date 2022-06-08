This Is the County in the Winston-Salem, NC Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Winston-Salem metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 176,734 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 26,705 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Winston-Salem, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Winston metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Stokes County in North Carolina has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 11,630 confirmed infections in Stokes County, or 25,335 for every 100,000 people.

Though Stokes County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Winston metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 394 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Stokes County, above the 250 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Winston-Salem metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Stokes County, NC 25,335 11,630 394 181 2 Forsyth County, NC 26,257 97,564 222 825 3 Davidson County, NC 27,067 44,569 259 426 4 Davie County, NC 27,758 11,656 248 104 5 Yadkin County, NC 30,041 11,315 321 121

