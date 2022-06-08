This Is the County in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metropolitan area, located in Michigan, a total of 1,103,416 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 25,559 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are closely in line with the national per capita infection rate in Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Detroit metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Lapeer County in Michigan has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 20,958 confirmed infections in Lapeer County, or 23,761 for every 100,000 people.

Though Lapeer County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Detroit metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 475 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Lapeer County, above the 408 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Detroit-Warren-Dearborn metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Lapeer County, MI 23,761 20,958 475 419 2 Wayne County, MI 24,535 432,149 455 8,019 3 Oakland County, MI 24,998 312,684 310 3,877 4 Livingston County, MI 25,976 48,961 240 453 5 St. Clair County, MI 26,680 42,572 526 839 6 Macomb County, MI 28,329 246,092 460 3,996

