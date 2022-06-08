This Is the County in the Chattanooga, TN-GA Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Chattanooga metropolitan area, which covers parts of Tennessee and Georgia, a total of 150,536 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 27,269 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Chattanooga than they are nationwide, there are still parts of the metro area where the per capita infection rate is relatively low.

The broader Chattanooga metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Dade County in Georgia has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 3,450 confirmed infections in Dade County, or 21,261 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dade County have the lowest per capita infection rate in the Chattanooga metro area, it also has a relatively low per capita fatality rate.

There have been a total of 197 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Dade County, below the 329 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Chattanooga metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Dade County, GA 21,261 3,450 197 32 2 Catoosa County, GA 22,554 14,953 256 170 3 Walker County, GA 25,193 17,339 363 250 4 Hamilton County, TN 28,420 101,614 325 1,162 5 Sequatchie County, TN 28,859 4,251 468 69 6 Marion County, TN 31,421 8,929 465 132

