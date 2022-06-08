This Is the County in the Wichita, KS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Wichita metropolitan area, located in Kansas, a total of 183,276 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 28,469 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

Though per capita cases of COVID-19 are higher in Wichita than they are nationwide, some parts of the metro area are safer than others.

The broader Wichita metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Sumner County in Kansas has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 5,767 confirmed infections in Sumner County, or 24,849 for every 100,000 people.

Though Sumner County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Wichita metro area, its per capita fatality rate is disproportionately high.

There have been a total of 327 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Sumner County, above the 297 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Wichita metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Kansas where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Sumner County, KS 24,849 5,767 327 76 2 Kingman County, KS 26,466 1,977 375 28 3 Harvey County, KS 28,063 9,697 365 126 4 Sedgwick County, KS 28,627 146,587 289 1,480 5 Butler County, KS 28,958 19,248 301 200

