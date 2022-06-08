This Is the County in the Jackson, MS Metro Area With the Least COVID-19

To date, 83,656,424 Americans are confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19 -- and over 1 million have died as a result. On a per capita basis, the U.S. has one of the highest known infections rates in the world.

In the Jackson metropolitan area, located in Mississippi, a total of 137,200 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 23,644 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 25,570 cases per 100,000 people.

The lower than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Jackson is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Jackson metro area comprises six counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Hinds County in Mississippi has the fewest COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 53,221 confirmed infections in Hinds County, or 22,013 for every 100,000 people.

Though Hinds County has the lowest per capita infection rate in the Jackson metro area, its per capita fatality rate is closely in line with the regional average.

There have been a total of 327 coronavirus-related deaths for every 100,000 people in Hinds County, compared to 342 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Jackson metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 6, 2022.

These are all the counties in Mississippi where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths 1 Hinds County, MS 22,013 53,221 327 791 2 Madison County, MS 23,649 24,476 319 330 3 Rankin County, MS 24,456 36,988 323 489 4 Copiah County, MS 25,689 7,378 421 121 5 Simpson County, MS 26,081 7,061 550 149 6 Yazoo County, MS 28,870 8,076 382 107

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .