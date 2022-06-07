ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Linn, OR

Baseball Slideshow: West Linn 14, Canby 0 (5 inns.)

By Miles Vance
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YD4pV_0g42zDQN00 Check out this slideshow of the best images from the West Linn baseball team's win over Canby.



Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the West Linn baseball team's 14-0 win over Canby in the Class 6A state championship at Volcanoes Stadium on Tuesday, June 7.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

