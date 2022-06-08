ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New luxury condos starting at $1.5M to be built in Myers Park

By Laura Barrero
 3 days ago
The new condominium will bring 17 luxury units to the Myers Park area, starting at $1.5M.

Echelon on Queens will be located at 409 Queens Road once the project is completed in Fall 2024.

Why it matters: Charlotte home prices continue to skyrocket and Charlotte incomes aren’t increasing at the same pace, as Axios’ Bri Crane pointed out recently .

  • Yes, but: Homes in the millions are typical in the Myers Park neighborhood. And they’re highly desirable— often receiving pending offers as quickly as 4 days after being put on the market. Some of the hot homes are also selling 9% above list price .

Details: The Echelon on Queens condos will have open-concept floor plans ranging from 2,029 to 2,537 square feet.

  • There’ll be two and three-bedroom options and up to three-and-a-half baths.
  • Each home will have an outdoor deck, private elevator access, and dedicated parking.

Bonus: There are exclusive top floor penthouses that span over 4,500 square feet but there are only two.

  • Both houses have three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.
  • Special features include a study, expansive balcony, chef’s kitchen, retreat room and wine cellar.

Thought bubble: With nearly five decades of experience across the Carolinas, award-winning Simonini is behind the build of this project.

  • Most of the luxury condos by Simonini are fairly popular, with most being sold out , there’s no doubt that this new residence will follow suit.

