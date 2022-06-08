How to spend 48 hours in Charlotte with Skiptown’s Meggie Williams

This story is proudly presented by Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority – our partner in exploring the Queen City. Snag some itinerary inspiration for exploring and supporting Charlotte’s local businesses here .

Your tour guide: Meggie Williams, CEO and Founder of Skiptown

Neighborhood: Fourth Ward

Friday: Art crawl, pizza, and dessert

Enjoying local art: South End has a really cool gallery crawl that happens once a month.

It’s super walkable and you can meet the artists.

It’s amazing how many art galleries there are in Charlotte, especially in the South End area.

I think it’s a great conversation starter for your friends and family.

A carb refuel: For dinner, we’d pick up Bird Pizza . That’s been a new one on our hit list.

I’m not normally a white pizza person, I’m a heavy meats and sauces girl, but their white pizza is incredible.

They sell out, so make sure to order ahead.

Sweet endings: For dessert, we’d go to The Batchmaker. Anytime someone’s in town, we take them there.

Every single menu item is so delicious, but I love the strawberry cake.

Saturday: Exploring Fourth Ward

Taking a walking tour: On Saturday, we’d take our guests around Fourth Ward.

We fell in love with the quaintness, and love how the neighbors are all really close and connected.

We would do a walking tour. There are self-guided ones, segway tours and even ghost tours.

There are so many beautiful historic homes in the area.

If you want to see inside some of them, try the garden tour in the spring or the holiday home tour in the winter.

Dinner at a neighborhood staple: We’d get dinner at Alexander Michael’s. We live a stone’s throw away and go there all the time. It’s just a gem.

The building is from 1897 and started as a convenience store.

One time we walked in and saw the Avett Brothers sitting at a table.

I love the Cajun pasta, and their fried pickles are delicious, too.

Post-dinner drinks and dancing: If we have friends in town who want a quintessential American Southern experience, we’d go to Coyote Joe’s.

Recently we had friends in from Argentina, and we took them there.

I can’t think of another place where you can ride a mechanical bull, pay $2 for a beer, and enjoy really great live music or try line dancing.

Sunday: A coffee sendoff

We love Queen City Grounds, so we’d take our guests there before they head out.

They have several locations now, and a lot of vegan options.

I love their coffee and their breakfast sandwiches.

Axios Charlotte thanks our partners for supporting our content. Sponsorship has no influence on editorial content.

The post How to spend 48 hours in Charlotte with Skiptown’s Meggie Williams appeared first on Axios Charlotte .