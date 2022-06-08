ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

How to spend 48 hours in Charlotte with Skiptown’s Meggie Williams

By Lauren Levine Corriher
Axios Charlotte
 3 days ago
Your tour guide: Meggie Williams, CEO and Founder of Skiptown

Your tour guide: Meggie Williams, CEO and Founder of Skiptown

Neighborhood: Fourth Ward

Friday: Art crawl, pizza, and dessert

Enjoying local art: South End has a really cool gallery crawl that happens once a month.

  • It’s super walkable and you can meet the artists.
  • It’s amazing how many art galleries there are in Charlotte, especially in the South End area.
  • I think it’s a great conversation starter for your friends and family.

A carb refuel: For dinner, we’d pick up Bird Pizza . That’s been a new one on our hit list.

  • I’m not normally a white pizza person, I’m a heavy meats and sauces girl, but their white pizza is incredible.
  • They sell out, so make sure to order ahead.

Sweet endings: For dessert, we’d go to The Batchmaker. Anytime someone’s in town, we take them there.

  • Every single menu item is so delicious, but I love the strawberry cake.
    Saturday: Exploring Fourth Ward

    Taking a walking tour: On Saturday, we’d take our guests around Fourth Ward.

    • We fell in love with the quaintness, and love how the neighbors are all really close and connected.
    • We would do a walking tour. There are self-guided ones, segway tours and even ghost tours.
    • There are so many beautiful historic homes in the area.
    • If you want to see inside some of them, try the garden tour in the spring or the holiday home tour in the winter.

    Dinner at a neighborhood staple: We’d get dinner at Alexander Michael’s. We live a stone’s throw away and go there all the time. It’s just a gem.

    • The building is from 1897 and started as a convenience store.
    • One time we walked in and saw the Avett Brothers sitting at a table.
    • I love the Cajun pasta, and their fried pickles are delicious, too.
    Alexander Michael’s (courtesy of Corri Smith)

    Post-dinner drinks and dancing: If we have friends in town who want a quintessential American Southern experience, we’d go to Coyote Joe’s.

    • Recently we had friends in from Argentina, and we took them there.
    • I can’t think of another place where you can ride a mechanical bull, pay $2 for a beer, and enjoy really great live music or try line dancing.

    Sunday: A coffee sendoff

    We love Queen City Grounds, so we’d take our guests there before they head out.

    • They have several locations now, and a lot of vegan options.
    • I love their coffee and their breakfast sandwiches.
