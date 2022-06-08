Black-owned smoothie shop aims to bring healthier options to community

Shamika and Roberto Brooks started Hip Hop Smoothies a little over three years ago as a mobile operation.

In 2020, the couple and business partners opened their first storefront. By 2021 they added another truck followed by their latest location which opened earlier this year at the end of March.

Why it matters: Growth has been steady for the Brooks’, but their focus remains the same: to provide healthy options for the community.

Shamika says the business came to be when she noticed mainly super sweet, slushy drinks being served at kids’ sporting events. Her family enjoyed making smoothies at home, so they decided to put their love for smoothies on wheels.

“We don’t add any artificial flavor in our smoothies … only one of our smoothies [requires] ice so everything else is completely fruit with the liquid,” Shamika tells Axios.

What to expect: There are 17 smoothies to choose from, all of which are vegan, and the names are inspired by classic hip-hop songs. The gin and juice is a crowd favorite.

In addition to smoothies, there are also ice cream sundaes and milkshakes.

Shamika says they wanted to create a coffee shop-type vibe at each location, so guests are invited to hang out and listen to old-school music.

Location: Hip Hop Smoothies has locations at 249 Mt. Holly-Huntersville Rd., Suite 210; 5800 N. Sharon Amity Rd., Suite H and two mobile operations.

One of the trailers is located in Uptown at 4th and Tryon two to three times a week.

Here’s a look at the N. Sharon Amity Rd. location:

