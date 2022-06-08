Viral kitchen-less Charlotte home sells $15K above asking
This 968 square-foot bungalow recently sold for $265,000 in w est Charlotte .
What’s happening: The two-bed, one-bath located at 3020 Rush Ave. — a street name appropriate for the number of offers we imagined it would receive — only received three offers, per listing agent, Cindy Ferguson .
Why it matters: The high demand and low inventory across the city means the initial $250,000 asking price for the home is virtually unheard of. It closed after twenty days on the market.
- Yes, but: There’s a catch. The adorable home sold without a kitchen.
What they’re saying: The buyers agent, Brooke Harrelson tells Axios the owner is thrilled to have come across this house.
- “My client was extremely excited to find a brick home in a neighborhood he loves, especially with the opportunity to design the new kitchen,” Harrelson said.
Vibe: Though the lack of a kitchen could be a dealbreaker for most, the buyer didn’t see that as an obstacle considering the possibilities.
- Building a kitchen from scratch can range anywhere from at $5,000 to $125,000.
- Plus, the lush landscaping leading up to the house sets an alluring mood. Wooden ceilings and beams in the living and dining room add character to the home.
- “Not only is the buyer going to customize the kitchen, but make updates to the landscaping, as well, to bring the home to its full potential.” Harrelson said.
Zoom out : T he median listing price for a house in Enderly Park is $521,600, per realtor.com .
- The estimated mortgage payment of $1,278 for this house is cheaper than the average 943-square-foot Uptown rent of $1,559.
- Enderly Park is one of the quickest gentrifying neighborhoods in the city, per the Charlotte Observer , with many of the neighborhood’s original Black residents being displaced due to the rising cost of housing.
- For perspective, a 0.34-acre lot (which doesn’t include a kitchen either) in Enderly Park will cost you $795K .
Take a look inside.
The post Viral kitchen-less Charlotte home sells $15K above asking appeared first on Axios Charlotte .
Comments / 4