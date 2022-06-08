ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Viral kitchen-less Charlotte home sells $15K above asking

By Alexis Clinton
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M6hHL_0g42xJn900

This 968 square-foot bungalow recently sold for $265,000 in w est Charlotte .

What’s happening: The two-bed, one-bath located at 3020 Rush Ave. — a street name appropriate for the number of offers we imagined it would receive — only received three offers, per listing agent, Cindy Ferguson .

Why it matters: The high demand and low inventory across the city means the initial $250,000 asking price for the home is virtually unheard of. It closed after twenty days on the market.

  • Yes, but: There’s a catch. The adorable home sold without a kitchen.

What they’re saying: The buyers agent, Brooke Harrelson tells Axios the owner is thrilled to have come across this house.

  • “My client was extremely excited to find a brick home in a neighborhood he loves, especially with the opportunity to design the new kitchen,” Harrelson said.

Vibe: Though the lack of a kitchen could be a dealbreaker for most, the buyer didn’t see that as an obstacle considering the possibilities.

  • Building a kitchen from scratch can range anywhere from at $5,000 to $125,000.
  • Plus, the lush landscaping leading up to the house sets an alluring mood. Wooden ceilings and beams in the living and dining room add character to the home.
  • “Not only is the buyer going to customize the kitchen, but make updates to the landscaping, as well, to bring the home to its full potential.” Harrelson said.

    Zoom out : T he median listing price for a house in Enderly Park is $521,600, per realtor.com .

    • The estimated mortgage payment of $1,278 for this house is cheaper than the average 943-square-foot Uptown rent of $1,559.
    The big picture: West Charlotte is changing quickly , bringing up concerns over gentrification.
    • Enderly Park is one of the quickest gentrifying neighborhoods in the city, per the Charlotte Observer , with many of the neighborhood’s original Black residents being displaced due to the rising cost of housing.
    • For perspective, a 0.34-acre lot (which doesn’t include a kitchen either) in Enderly Park will cost you $795K .
    The bottom line:
    For better or for worse, with a little sprucing, this bungalow could reach a home value that’ll match those in the quickly-changing neighborhood.

    Take a look inside.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wwGQY_0g42xJn900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KpSfz_0g42xJn900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zBtIL_0g42xJn900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jalak_0g42xJn900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hbM5v_0g42xJn900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iuQBQ_0g42xJn900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j6STh_0g42xJn900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UScdR_0g42xJn900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09yOTo_0g42xJn900

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eq43g_0g42xJn900

    Photos: Courtesy of Cindy Ferguson

    The post Viral kitchen-less Charlotte home sells $15K above asking appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

    Comments / 4

