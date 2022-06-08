ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Statkraft plans large expansion of western Norway hydropower plant

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

OSLO, June 8 (Reuters) - Norway's largest power producer Statkraft is seeking to expand the capacity of its Mauranger hydropower plant in western Norway by 630 megawatt in a bid to increase flexible power generation, it said late on Tuesday.

The licence application request sent to the Norwegian Water Resources and Energy Directorate (NVE) seeks to increase the installed capacity of the Mauranger power plant from 250 MW to 880 MW, the state-owned utility said.

This would provide 70-80 gigawatt hours (GWh) of new clean energy, corresponding to the electricity consumption of 5,000 households, it added.

"We expect that in the future, there will be an increased need for more flexibility and capacity," Statkraft's Chief Executive Christian Rynning-Toennesen said.

The project mainly seeks to add capacity, with the plant to balance an expected rise in intermittent generation, especially from offshore wind, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Norway plans to develop 30 GW of offshore wind capacity by 2040.

A recent taxation change has also been beneficial for implementing large projects, with the Mauranger upgrade Statkraft's biggest such project in 40 years, the firm said.

Statkraft said the modernisation represents a "substantial investment" without providing a concrete figure, and envisaged a possible construction start in 2026.

Reporting by Nora Buli, editing by Terje Solsvik

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tanzania signs gas project deal with Equinor and Shell

DAR ES SALAAM, June 11 (Reuters) - Tanzania’s government, Norway’s Equinor and Britain’s Shell signed a framework agreement on Saturday that will bring them closer to starting construction of a $30 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, live video from the event broadcast on state TV showed.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Tanzania signs LNG framework agreement with Equinor and Shell

DAR ES SALAAM, June 11 (Reuters) - Tanzania signed a framework agreement on Saturday with Norway's Equinor (EQNR.OL) and Britain's Shell that will bring closer the start of construction of a $30 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal, live video from the event showed. Energy Minister January Makamba said...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Norway negotiators work overtime to avert oil strike

OSLO, June 12 (Reuters) - Norwegian oil workers and their employers have extended wage negotiations past a midnight deadline in a bid to avert a strike that could cut the country's crude production, industry representatives said on Sunday. Some 845 workers out of roughly 7,500 employees on offshore platforms plan...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Western Norway#Power Plant#Oslo#Mw
Reuters

Finland plans to build barriers on its border with Russia

HELSINKI, June 9 (Reuters) - Finland's government plans to amend border legislation to allow the building of barriers on its eastern frontier with Russia, it said on Thursday, in a move to strengthen preparedness against hybrid threats amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Finland, which is currently applying for membership in...
POLITICS
Reuters

Germany urges Bulgaria to lift veto on North Macedonia EU entry talks

SOFIA/SKOPJE, June 11 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz encouraged Bulgaria to lift its veto on EU accession talks for North Macedonia on Saturday during a visit to Sofia, saying the bloc should avoid dashing the membership hopes of the Western Balkans. read more. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has lent...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Reuters

Turkish finance minister says economy liberal, growth sustainable

ISTANBUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Turkey's Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Saturday that the Turkish economy is liberal and will continue to grow in a sustainable way after the government introduced steps to support it. Speaking to businesses in the southern city of Gaziantep, Nebati also said fight against...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Russian forces targeting south of Izium - UK defence update

LONDON, June 9 (Reuters) - Russian forces have increased their efforts to advance to the south of the town of Izium in eastern Ukraine, likely wanting to secure further options in the region, a British military update said on Thursday. "Russia's progress on the Izium axis had remained stalled since...
POLITICS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam assets underperform EM peers, Brazil real leads fall

* Brazil real eyes worst week in over two years * Red-hot U.S. inflation sparks dollar rally * Peru's sol afloat after rate hike By Shreyashi Sanyal June 10 (Reuters) - Latin American stocks and currencies fell on Friday, set to end the week with declines far greater than those if its emerging market peers, with Brazil's real leading losses on worries of lockdowns in China and red-hot inflation boosting the dollar. The MSCI's index for Latin American stocks fell over 3% by 1436 GMT, and eyed declines of 8%. Equities were headed for their sharpest weekly fall in more than 19 months. The broader emerging markets stocks index shed 0.8% for the week. Worries of slowing demand from major trading partner, China has hurt markets in Latin America, as Shanghai announced new COVID-19 lockdown measures this week. Rising inflationary pressures along with more aggressive central bank policies from developed world central bank have also pushed investors away from riskier assets such as those in emerging markets. The MSCI's currencies index dropped 1.4% on Friday and 3% for the week, marking their worst performance since late September 2020. A red-hot reading on U.S. consumer prices for the month of May, not only boosted the dollar but also solidified bets of more tightening by the Federal Reserve. "Some of the Latam countries are sensitive to tightening of financial conditions globally and given that we saw the stock market in the U.S. having a hard time in part because of the Fed, that's something that is also affecting the Latam region," said Jakob Christensen, chief analyst and head of EM research at Danske Bank. Markets around the globe will be looking out for the U.S. Fed policy decision next week, where the central bank is expected to hike lending rates by 50 basis-points and continue with it. Brazil's real touched 5 to the dollar at one point during the day. The currency's 4.7% for the week, leading declines among Latam peers and marking its worst weekly decline in over two years. Next week also marks Brazil's central bank move. A Reuters poll showed it is set to deliver a 50 basis points rate increase on Wednesday to finalize a long tightening cycle against unbridled inflation that is beginning to see some results. Brazilian stocks fell 1.8%, with state-run oil company Petrobras down 3% after it received a court decision ordering it to halt talks with Petroreconcavo and Eneva SA for the sale of its Bahia-Terra cluster. Brazil's government on Thursday night moved forward with its bid to privatize Eletrobras, Latin America's largest utility, as it priced a share offering through which its stake in the company is set to be diluted. Shares of the company tumbled 5%. Lower commodity prices also hurt other Latin American currencies. Chile's peso slipped 1.6% on lower copper prices, while falling oil prices hurt Colombia's peso, which dropped 1.7%. The Mexican peso fell 1.2%, while Peru's sol gained 0.1% as it was supported by an interest rate hike by its central bank overnight. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1436 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1052.57 -1.37 MSCI LatAm 2238.01 -3.11 Brazil Bovespa 105048.09 -1.91 Mexico IPC 48666.68 -1.27 Chile IPSA 5151.30 -0.64 Argentina MerVal 87985.61 -0.995 Colombia COLCAP 1524.18 -0.17 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.9999 -1.71 Mexico peso 19.9140 -1.29 Chile peso 838.3 -1.60 Colombia peso 3907.1 -1.75 Peru sol 3.7401 0.09 Argentina peso (interbank) 121.7800 -0.11 Argentina peso (parallel) 206 0.97 (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal and Anisha Sircar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)
WORLD
Reuters

Ethiopia inflation rises further in May

ADDIS ABABA, June 10 (Reuters) - Ethiopia's inflation (ETCPIY=ECI) accelerated further in May, spurred by a pickup in food inflation, the statistics office said on Friday. Inflation rose to 37.2% year-on-year from 36.6% in April, the Central Statistics Agency said in a statement. Month-on-month inflation was 2.6% in May, also...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

475K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy