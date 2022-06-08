ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Georgia Ex-Court Clerk Gets 12 Years for Stealing Millions

By Nayla
 2 days ago
A former Georgia court clerk who stole fines and fees was sentenced to over 12 years in prison Thursday. Willie Demps, 64, from Phenix City, Alabama, was sentenced in Columbus. Demps pled guilty to bank fraud and tax evasion this year. The online video shows a Carrolton teen being...

#Fbi#Court Clerk#Fraud#Georgia Ex Court
