ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Who’ll Fix Worn Out? C. H. Smith

By Nayla
Blogging Big Blue
Blogging Big Blue
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

How are broken systems fixed? It seems nobody. Here are three examples from my own life of random, rare breakdowns that may be systemic. Let’s assume I’m not one in a million, but another systemic victim. 6. U.S. mail forwarding six months late. The US Postal Service,...

www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
Samrat Dutta

Another Mass Shooting in the US, This Time in Maryland - All We Know

An employee in a manufacturing plant in Maryland, USA, fatally shoots three of his co-workers. Here's all we know till now. An employee at a manufacturing plant of Colombia Machine in the US state of Maryland opened fire and killed three of his co-workers and injured another this Thursday, 9th June, as reported in New York Times. The suspect escaped the scene and was later caught after an exchange of gunfire with a Maryland State Police Trooper. Both of the individuals were injured in the ordeal. According to Sheriff's statement to the reporters, Douglas W. Mullendore of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, a 23-year-old from West Virginia is identified as the suspect but the authorities refrained from releasing their name since their charges are not yet confirmed and they are still only a suspect.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Alaska tallies US House primary after ballot access fight

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The special primary for Alaska’s only U.S. House seat moved forward as planned Saturday, after a tense legal fight over ballot access issues cast a shadow over the election. The legal drama was the latest twist in an already extraordinary election, packed with 48...
Blogging Big Blue

Blogging Big Blue

New York City, NY
970
Followers
2K+
Post
353K+
Views
ABOUT

Blogging Big Blue is a website that provides news and analysis with regards to the New York Giants football. Blogging Big Blue also writes on topics like Finance, Economy etc.

 https://www.bloggingbigblue.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy