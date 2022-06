PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of gas just topped $5 in Pennsylvania for the first time ever, according to AAA.

As of Wednesday morning, the average price is $5.03. That’s a nickel more than Tuesday, and $.53 more than a month ago.

Prices went up even more in the Pittsburgh area, where the average is $4.99 a gallon. That’s up $.08 since Tuesday.

Nationally, drivers are paying $4.95 a gallon.

