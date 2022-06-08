Thailand Signals Rate Hikes After Opting for Hawkish Pause

A new era is about to dawn. The euro area’s monetary authorities are finally set to become proactive in tackling soaring consumer prices — just not quite yet. The European Central Bank resisted the temptation to start its rate-hiking cycle at Thursday’s governing council meeting. But stalling until the July 21 gathering makes it more likely that once the first quarter-point increase is out of the way, September’s decision will see a half-point move that will take the benchmark deposit rate positive for the first time in eight years. Things move fast when the tide changes.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO