Thailand Signals Rate Hikes After Opting for Hawkish Pause

By Suttinee Yuvejwattana
Bloomberg
 2 days ago

Thailand’s central bank kept its benchmark interest rate steady in a split decision on...

www.bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

Goldman, Nomura See Thailand Embarking on Rate-Hike Cycle

Thailand’s central bank is set to raise rates from August to quell a persistently high inflation, according to analysts, ending a three-year long easy monetary policy stance to shield the pandemic-hit economy. The Bank of Thailand may hike its key rate by 25 basis points each at back-to-back meetings...
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

Majority of Singaporeans Say Inflation Handled ‘Badly,’ Poll Shows

More than half of Singaporeans think the government is handling inflation “badly,” according to a new poll, highlighting challenges facing the country’s leaders as the nation undergoes a political transition. About 55% of respondents in the mid-May survey conducted by pollster Blackbox Research Pte. said the government...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar dips as hopes rise that inflation has peaked

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar index retreated from earlier highs and fell on Tuesday as Wall Street stocks erased initial declines amid growing hopes that inflation may have peaked, but the greenback managed to hit its highest level in 20 years against the Japanese yen. While...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Thai Central Bank Holds Rate, But Signals Tightening As Economy Recovers

Thailand's central bank held its key rate at a record low to ensure a continued economic recovery but said upside risks to both growth and inflation were reducing the need for the current accommodative policy stance. The Bank of Thailand (BOT) is likely to eventually follow other central banks by...
BUSINESS
Daily Mail

Ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage

The ex-wife of Vladimir Putin's billionaire judo partner has had her £8.73 million Westminster apartment repossessed after failing to pay the mortgage. A judge has ordered the luxury flat - which has views over Buckingham Palace and the Royal parks - to be repossessed after hearing that Natalia Rotenberg, 40, has made 'no payments at all' towards the £1.6m loan used to buy the property.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Fire at Key US Gas Export Terminal a Blow for Fuel-Starved World

An explosion at a Texas liquefied natural gas plant that promises to reduce exports for weeks, lowering prices for the fuel in the US while boosting them in Europe. The Freeport LNG export facility will remain closed for at least three weeks after a fire on Wednesday, a company spokesperson said. It issued a force majeure to buyers with shipments scheduled till at least June 30, according to traders with knowledge of the matter. Almost a fifth of all overseas shipments of gas from the US went via the terminal last month.
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

Yellen says inflation to stay high, Biden likely to up forecast

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told senators on Tuesday that she expected inflation to remain high and the Biden administration would likely increase the 4.7% inflation forecast for this year in its budget proposal. During a Senate Finance Committee hearing, Yellen said that the United...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Is this the end of low interest rates?

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Short-term interest rates have risen sharply this year, driven by Federal Reserve rate hikes and the expectation of another 200 basis points of increases in 2022 as the central bank responds to stubbornly high inflation. Besides the resulting uncertainty and rattling of markets, a bigger fear is growing that the U.S. economy could be permanently returning to damaging, higher long rates. Having grown accustomed to the benefits of low and stable long rates—such as high asset valuations and long expansions—an inflection of the low-rate world would fundamentally change the business and investment environment.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Europe’s had 8 years of negative interest rates and paltry growth. Now it’s being forced to raise rates—and there’s still no growth

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In the throes of the euro debt crisis in June 2014, the Mario Draghi–led European Central Bank instituted a historic policy of slashing interest rates below zero in the hopes of spurring economic growth, catalyzing business investment, boosting the labor market, and throwing a lifeline to the weaker economies in Southern Europe.
ECONOMY
Bloomberg

Eat Just to Open Asia’s Largest Cultivated Meat Facility in 2023

Eat Just Inc., a maker of meat and egg substitutes, is building the largest plant to produce lab-grown meat in Asia. The 30,000 square-foot facility is slated to open in the first quarter of 2023 in Singapore and have the capacity to produce tens of thousands of pounds of meat from cells, the company said on Friday. It will house the single-largest bioreactor in the cultivated meat industry to date.
INDUSTRY
Bloomberg

US Sees Path to More Sway in Asia as Xi’s Efforts Stall

American officials increasingly see China losing diplomatic ground in Asia as Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin heads to Singapore for a regional security forum that will include a meeting with a top Chinese defense official. Determined not to be distracted by the war in Ukraine, administration officials say China has provided...
FOREIGN POLICY
Bloomberg

ECB Delay Presages Bigger Rate Increases in Coming Months

A new era is about to dawn. The euro area’s monetary authorities are finally set to become proactive in tackling soaring consumer prices — just not quite yet. The European Central Bank resisted the temptation to start its rate-hiking cycle at Thursday’s governing council meeting. But stalling until the July 21 gathering makes it more likely that once the first quarter-point increase is out of the way, September’s decision will see a half-point move that will take the benchmark deposit rate positive for the first time in eight years. Things move fast when the tide changes.
BUSINESS
Bloomberg

European Stocks Slip Before ECB as US Futures Gain: Markets Wrap

European equities slipped ahead of a European Central Bank decision that will put the region’s monetary policy on a path of tightening and help close the gap with global peers. The Stoxx Europe 600 dropped 0.5%, with property firms and retailers leading declines. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts...
STOCKS
Bloomberg

Russia Is in Topsy-Turvy World Where Belarus Tops German Exports

Russian efforts to rewire trade flows and bypass sanctions for the war in Ukraine can’t make up for the collapse in imports that’s crippling its economy. One stark result so far: For the first time, Belarus, a neighboring country that Russia used to help stage the invasion, in April leapfrogged Germany -- an economy more than 60 times bigger -- by the value of imports to Russia, according to a Bloomberg analysis of the latest data.
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Bets Rise On Bigger Fed Rate Hikes As Inflation Sears

Stubbornly hot U.S. inflation is fueling bets that the Federal Reserve will need to get more aggressive on interest rate hikes to cool price pressures, with chances of a 75-basis-point rate hike seen rising and the policy rate expected to top 3% by year end. Rising food and record gas...
BUSINESS
Reuters

White House expects next inflation numbers to be elevated

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE, June 8 (Reuters) - The White House expects the next round of economic data to show elevated numbers on inflation, press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on Wednesday. Speaking to reporters as President Joe Biden flew to Los Angeles, Jean-Pierre said inflation numbers to be released...
POTUS
Bloomberg

Canada Cancels Ultra-Long Bond Issuance After Revenue Windfall

Canada unexpectedly canceled an ultra-long bond issuance, potentially terminating the maturity as a surge in revenue reduces the government’s borrowing needs. The Bank of Canada said Thursday that an auction of 2064 bonds on June 16 won’t happen, just as traders were waiting for more information on the sale. The decision reflects “Canada’s declining borrowing needs generally,” the bank said in market notice.
WORLD
Bloomberg

China Weighs Reviving Jack Ma’s Ant IPO as Crackdown Eases

Chinese financial regulators have started early stage discussions on a potential revival of Ant Group Co.’s initial public offering, according to people familiar with the matter, one of the clearest signs yet that authorities are dialing back a crackdown on the tech industry that began with the scuttling of the world’s biggest listing almost two years ago.
ECONOMY

