You can’t win them all, and it seems Tottenham Hotspur will miss out on their top LCB target. Reports out of Italy today stated that this was a possible deciding moment in whether or not Alessandro Bastoni was going to stay with Inter Milan or be forced out the door due to financial reasons. While it started with a simple “Inter and Bastoni are meeting” tweet that is now deleted, Calciomercato stated that one of Bastoni or Milan Škriniar would be leaving the club, given that Gleison Bremer was close to joining. Spurs have not been shy about their pursuit, but it appears Bastoni will not be leaving, and that comes from his agents:

