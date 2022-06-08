ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forecast: Afternoon scattered inland storms for Thursday

By Meteorologist Rob Duns
 3 days ago
Very heavy air across Southwest Florida as dew points soar into the mid 70’s as temperatures rise towards 90°F this afternoon.

Get ready to break a sweat and remember to stay well hydrated.

As we progress into the afternoon, we will see a line of showers and thunderstorms develop near I-75 and will push east through inland communities through the afternoon and evening.

Late tonight, the shower will end, leaving mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds will break up overnight with lows dropping down to the upper 70’s.

Thursday, we are shaping up for another toasty day with a chance for scattered storms through the afternoon as highs climb back near the 90’s.

