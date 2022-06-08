Read Matthew McConaughey's White House Speech
Matthew McConaughey, a gun owner himself, also spoke with President Joe Biden about the need to make changes to gun laws to prevent future...www.newsweek.com
Matthew McConaughey, a gun owner himself, also spoke with President Joe Biden about the need to make changes to gun laws to prevent future...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0