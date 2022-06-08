ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Texas Records First Monkeypox Case in Dallas Resident That Visited Mexico

By Ed Browne
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Health officials say they are getting in touch with close contacts of the infected individual who had recently been on a flight from...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
New York State
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
County
Dallas County, TX
Local
Texas Government
Dallas County, TX
Health
Dallas, TX
Government
Dallas, TX
Health
Dallas County, TX
Government
City
West, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Cdc#Monkeypox#Central Africa#Texas Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
988K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy