Prince George, Princess Charlotte's Sweet Balcony Moment Seen in Viral Clip

Fans think they’ve tracked down the cake from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet’s first birthday Saturday.
Claire Ptak, who baked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s wedding cake in May 2018, posted an Instagram photo Sunday of a pink-frosted dessert, captioned with a white heart emoji.
The cake was covered in peonies, which are notably Markle’s favorite flower.
While Ptak’s Instagram followers took to the comments section to ask whether the treat was for Lili, the baker, 43, has yet to respond.
Ptak set tongues wagging again Monday when she showed another cake with a similar design.
“Frilly,” she captioned the snap.
“👀 Fri-lili?!”...
Comments / 0