Tomi Lahren's 'Voter Fraud' Tweet Shut Down by LA Registrar
The Fox News personality, who lives in Tennessee, claimed that her receiving California voting code and mail-in ballot information was proof of...www.newsweek.com
The Fox News personality, who lives in Tennessee, claimed that her receiving California voting code and mail-in ballot information was proof of...www.newsweek.com
Gaslighting still I see. No proof of facts again. Honor system? You had a Cheeto on prime television trying to steal an election. Give it a break.
Where's is that guy Fox News Tucker Carlson was using as poster Boy mail-in ballot Fraud. They guy that claimed somebody voted in his dead school teach wife name. Tucker was all on it eating that crap up. The school teacher wife died of cancer. The husband was the one that voted in her name lying. Sure it's going to be some glitches in voting system. But it's not enough to cause Wide Spread Voter Fraud or close elections. They would automatically be recount. They have issues with in-person voting also.
Remember Trump's Daughter in-law Lara said all these Dogs and Cats were voting received ballots. The Trump voters bought that Big Lie.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 154