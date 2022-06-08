ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Tomi Lahren's 'Voter Fraud' Tweet Shut Down by LA Registrar

By Ewan Palmer
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Fox News personality, who lives in Tennessee, claimed that her receiving California voting code and mail-in ballot information was proof of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 154

Dennis Sarisky
3d ago

Gaslighting still I see. No proof of facts again. Honor system? You had a Cheeto on prime television trying to steal an election. Give it a break.

Reply(18)
79
Fred Tommy Moss
3d ago

Where's is that guy Fox News Tucker Carlson was using as poster Boy mail-in ballot Fraud. They guy that claimed somebody voted in his dead school teach wife name. Tucker was all on it eating that crap up. The school teacher wife died of cancer. The husband was the one that voted in her name lying. Sure it's going to be some glitches in voting system. But it's not enough to cause Wide Spread Voter Fraud or close elections. They would automatically be recount. They have issues with in-person voting also.

Reply(2)
25
Fred Tommy Moss
3d ago

Remember Trump's Daughter in-law Lara said all these Dogs and Cats were voting received ballots. The Trump voters bought that Big Lie.

Reply
41
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Elections
State
California State
State
Tennessee State
Los Angeles County, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Elections
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
The Associated Press

Posts mislead about California mail-in ballots

CLAIM: California illegally sends multiple mail-in ballots to voters, and photos of two ballots sent to the same voter prove it. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. The two ballots featured in a widely shared photo were sent to the same voter because the person re-registered to vote. The person’s vote was not counted twice, according to a spokesperson for California’s Riverside County. In the rare instance that multiple ballots are sent to one person, California counties have procedures in place to prevent duplicate ballots from being counted.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Senator who has received $1m from NRA runs into a locked door trying to avoid Texas shooting questions

A United States senator who has taken more than $1m in donations from the National Rifle Association ran into a locked door as he tried to dodge gun control questions.Senator Ron Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, has received $1,269,486 from the gun rights group, according to the Brady Center to Prevent Gun Violence.Mr Johnson was asked about gun control by a CNN reporter the day after 19 students and two teachers were killed in a massacre at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.The elected official stayed silent and tried tunsuccessfully to get into an office on Capitol Hill as...
UVALDE, TX
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tomi Lahren
The Independent

Schumer sends letter to Fox News asking network to stop amplifying ‘Great Replacement’ theory

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer sent a letter to Fox News executives urging them to stop amplifying the “Great Replacement theory” after a shooting in Buffalo, New York left 10 people dead. Mr Schumer, who represents New York in the US Senate, sent the letter to Fox Corporation chairman Ruper Murdoch, executive chairman and chief executive Lachlan Murdoch, Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott and president and executive editor Jay Wallace asking them to “cease and desist” amplifying the “Great Replacement” theory. The racist theory postulates that Democrats and other shadowy elites, including Jewish people, want to supplant white...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Says Gun Laws Will Definitely Change ‘Once Black People Get Guns in This Country’

Joy Behar got blunt on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” saying that if more Black people in the country owned guns, politicians would enact gun reform much quicker. The hosts spent most of the Hot Topics discussion on gun reform once more, as they regularly have been since the horrific killing of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas. In the days following the mass shooting, the women at the table have offered their thoughts on what will actually prompt congress to act, suggesting this week that gun advocates be forced to see “these graphic photographs of what these guns do to little kids bodies.”
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voter Registration#Election Fraud#Election Local#La Registrar#Fox News
Fox News

I'm a doctor and a Democrat, and I won't let the mob force me to choose between the two

The high-profile back-and-forth between Elon Musk and Twitter has jump started a national conversation about the broader re-alignment of our cultural priorities and ideology. In the face of blowback from progressives, Musk has argued that today’s Democratic Party, "has been hijacked by extremists," morphing fellow center-left liberals like myself to align with current perspectives of those held by conservatives.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'Liz lost her way' Wyoming voters turn on their GOP lawmaker: Trump heads to Casper to rally for primary rival Harriet Hageman - but other locals say they'll remain loyal to Cheney

Wyoming residents at a diner in Casper are overwhelmingly in support of Representative Liz Cheney's GOP primary rival Harriet Hageman – but there were at least two men who said they weren't turning on their current congresswoman. Robert Morris, 73, a local of Casper, told DailyMail.com on Saturday that...
CASPER, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Primary election day – live: Dr Oz breaks with Trump on 2020 election as Barnette surges in polls

Donald Trump’s favoured candidates are facing their GOP rivals today in Pennsylvania and North Carolina while elsewhere races are being held in Kentucky, Oregon and Idaho.In Pennsylvania, Mr Trump has endorsed Dr Mehmet Oz, the celebrity TV doctor who hopes to capture the GOP’s nomination to succeed retiring Republican Senator Pat Toomey. Dr Oz is facing a stunning late-in-the-day surge by “ultra-Maga” candidate Kathy Barnette – reflecting problems of his own, in particular a lack of enthusiasm among conservatives. He has also notably refused to repeat Mr Trump’s mantra that the 2020 election was stolen, a particularly risky move...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
988K+
Followers
96K+
Post
858M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy