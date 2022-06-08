Excessive Heat Watch issued for Lower Washington County by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-12 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Esmeralda and Central Nye County; Lincoln County; Spring Mountains-Red Rock Canyon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ TO 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arizona, southeast California and south central and southern Nevada. * WHEN...From 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 HOURS AGO