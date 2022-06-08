ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancelled flights today – live: BA and easyJet axe 180 flights amid travel chaos

By Thomas Kingsley,Zoe Tidman and Matt Mathers
 3 days ago

Easyjet and British Airways have axed 180 flights as Britons hoping to get away for a summer break are hit by travel chaos.

Scores of trips - either starting or ending at British airports - have already been cancelled, with the disruption mainly blamed on staff shortages. Aviation strikes in Italy are causing further problems.

Ryanair and Jet2 have also cancelled flights due to aviation strikes in the Mediterranean country. Some 122 of those flights are BA planes, The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder reports.

Major airports including Heathrow and Gatwick have been heavily hit by flight cancellations , with journeys to Copenhagen, Dubrovnik, and Nice among those hit. Bristol Airport is also facing disruption.

The travel sector is grappling with an ongoing issue arising from staff shortages and absences due to sickness.

On Tuesday, British Airways cancelled almost 120 flights to and from Heathrow and easyJet grounded around 60 involving UK airports.

