England’s ‘big family’ enjoying life under Sarina Wiegman, Beth Mead reveals

By Mark Walker
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SGQuR_0g42qto400

Arsenal forward Beth Mead claims she has never been happier in the England camp than she is under current head coach Sarina Wiegman .

The Lionesses, unbeaten in 11 games since Wiegman replaced Phil Neville last September, will bid for their first major trophy at next month’s European Championships on home soil.

Mead has been in prolific form for her country, scoring 12 goals in her last 10 appearances, including hat-tricks in World Cup qualifiers against Northern Ireland, Latvia and North Macedonia.

When asked after a training session at St George’s Park if it was the best England set-up she had been involved in, the 27-year-old said: “Yeah I would say so.

“We’re a big family, the culture has been amazing. The enjoyment, I think you can see on and off the pitch, it’s been great between us.

“The staff, everybody involved. It’s always an honour, but it’s been a pleasure to be here. It makes your job a lot easier when you’re enjoying it as much as we are right now.”

Wiegman has been tasked with taking the Lionesses to the next level after semi-final exits at their last three major competitions – the 2015 and 2019 World Cup finals and the Euros in 2017.

Mead has enjoyed a stellar season for the Gunners and cited Wiegman as a major factor in her prolific form for England.

“I think, for me, I’ve known where I’ve stood, what she’s expected of me,” Mead said. “She’s given me a lot of confidence on the pitch and on the training pitch.

“It’s just been easy for me to go on the pitch and do what I know I can do and have the backing of my manager.

“I would say I’ve been a lot more free. The expectation she has for me, I understand a lot more than probably in the past.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gTEpO_0g42qto400

The Lionesses are under pressure to reach the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on July 31 after their heart-breaking last-four defeat to eventual World Cup winners USA in France in 2019.

But Mead is relishing the build-up towards friendlies against Belgium, next Thursday, the Netherlands (June 24) and in Switzerland (June 30) before the Lionesses’ Euro opener against Austria at Old Trafford on July 6.

She said: “It’s a different style, different managers. Under Phil it was very much hard work and now we’re just on the pitch enjoying our football and the hard work comes with that. It’s part of our DNA.

“Everyone just feels free, in a good head-space, and we’re just really enjoying being here.”

England have won nine of Wiegman’s 11 games in charge, scoring a remarkable 72 goals while conceding two, but the former Netherlands midfielder – currently on a week-long leave after a “close family bereavement” – is still not satisfied.

Mead added: “Sarina is keeping us on our toes and she’ll always expect more. No team is perfect, but she’s striving for perfection and that’s what we want as well.”

Related
The Independent

England vs Italy LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction tonight

England’s first meeting with Italy since last year’s European Championship final was only a repeat of that night at Wembley in that both sides had cancelled each other out by the end of it. Otherwise, there was none of the jeopardy, none of the tension, no penalty shoot-out and thankfully, none of the trouble in the stands either. For the 1,000 or so schoolchildren watching this goalless draw in an otherwise empty Molineux due to a stadium ban on supporters, this was a memorable occasion. For everyone else in attendance, it was forgettable.The question, three competitive games out from...
SOCCER
The Independent

Uninspiring England held to goalless draw by Italy

England and Italy played out a humdrum scoreless draw in front of empty stands as Gareth Southgate experimented against the inexperienced Azzurri in the Nations League.Following the shock 1-0 loss in Hungary and Tuesday’s hard-fought 1-1 draw in Germany, the Three Lions continued their World Cup preparations against Roberto Mancini’s European champions in Wolverhampton.The vibe around this Nations League encounter could not have been more different to the Euro 2020 final at Wembley 11 months ago, when crowd trouble compounded England’s agonising penalty shoot-out loss to Italy.The points are shared in tonight's #NationsLeague game. pic.twitter.com/3vbSgurAuc— England (@England) June 11, 2022That...
WORLD
The Independent

Gareth Southgate concerned by England reliance on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling

Gareth Southgate admits England’s over-reliance on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling’s goals is a concern as the World Cup edges closer.Preparations for the tournament in Qatar continued in front of empty stands at Molineux on Saturday evening as the Three Lions attempted to kickstart their Nations League campaign.England lost 1-0 in Hungary last weekend and secured a hard-fought 1-1 draw in Germany on Tuesday, with Southgate’s experimental side unable to find a way past inexperienced Italy in Wolverhampton.Southgate struck a largely positive tone after the 0-0 draw against their Euro 2020 final foes but admitted other players need to reduce...
SPORTS
The Independent

Alex Lees and Ollie Pope steady England after New Zealand build handsome lead

Alex Lees and Ollie Pope rode their luck and held their nerve as England attempted to build a worthy response to New Zealand’s record total in the second LV= Insurance Test.Spurred on by a sterling 190 from Daryl Mitchell and 106 from Tom Blundell, the tourists helped themselves to 553 all out – their highest ever score on English soil.After 145.3 overs of sapping work in the field, the mixture of scoreboard pressure and weary legs looked a recipe for disaster for the hosts, who lost opener Zak Crawley just 12 balls into the reply.But they were able to recover...
SPORTS
Person
Phil Neville
Person
Beth Mead
Person
Sarina Wiegman
The Independent

Steven Davis: ‘Hero’ Billy Bingham showed Northern Ireland what was possible

Northern Ireland captain Steven Davis has paid tribute to Billy Bingham, saying his achievements as a player and manager gave the nation belief they could regularly qualify for major tournaments.Bingham, who played at the 1958 World Cup and later guided Northern Ireland to both the 1982 and 1986 editions as manager, died on Thursday night at the age of 90.Though Davis, 37, is too young to remember those feats first hand, he grew up in a country where the footballing landscape had changed as a result.“First of all, my condolences go to the family,” Davis said. “I was never fortunate...
SPORTS
The Independent

LIV Golf LIVE: Leaderboard and final day scores as Charl Schwartzel wins and Patrick Reed latest PGA Tour star to join

Former Masters champion Charl Schwartzel banked $4.75 million on Saturday by winning the richest tournament in golf history, while the event’s Saudi backers faced renewed backlash after a 9/11 victims’ group called for American players to withdraw from the rebel series.Schwartzel held on for a one-shot victory at the inaugural LIV Golf event outside London to secure the $4 million prize for the individual victory — along with another $750,000 from his share of the $3 million purse earned by his four-man Stinger team for topping the team rankings.Schwartzel, the 2011 winner at Augusta National, collected more prize money...
GOLF
The Independent

Jonny May determined to enjoy final phase of rugby career following knee injury

Jonny May enters the final phase of his career determined to enjoy every moment after a spell recovering from a knee injury sharpened his appetite for the game.May missed England’s Six Nations campaign with a torn meniscus that was initially caused by a kick to the back of the leg by Gloucester team-mate Ruan Ackermann in early January.Four months later and the electric 32-year-old wing is hoping to force his way back into Eddie Jones’ plans in time for Sunday’s fixture against the Barbarians and the subsequent tour to Australia.“I’m probably in the last quarter or so of my career...
RUGBY
The Independent

Lauren Price enjoys unanimous points victory on pro debut at Wembley

Lauren Price claimed a unanimous points victory over Icelandic fighter Valgerdur Gudstensdottir on her professional debut at Wembley Arena.The Tokyo Olympic middleweight champion won 60-54 following six two-minute rounds in the welterweight division.Former kickboxing world champion and ex-Wales international footballer Price started confidently from the first round.Gudstensdottir took a while to get going and was reliant on a few big shots, but Price was dominant throughout, using good hand speed to take the bout to the final round and claim victory.Price paid tribute to her supporters, and especially her grandparents.“Definitely (it was everything I hoped for),” she told Sky Sports.“I...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#St George#Uk#European Championships
The Independent

Zahawi praises university ties with Europe as he meets Portugal’s president

Nadhim Zahawi has praised the UK’s strong ties with Europe in higher education as he met the president of Portugal.The Education Secretary visited Imperial College London alongside the president of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, and the country’s prime minister, Antonio Costa.During the visit, they explored the university’s data observatory, where they saw images of the Mars Rover, science laboratories and Imperial’s ocean wave basin – where different waves are simulated as part of research into renewable energy.Mr Zahawi thanked the president for the visit, adding: “For those of you that don’t know, I am also a fan of Manchester...
EUROPE
The Independent

5 talking points ahead of Northern Ireland’s Nations League clash with Cyprus

Northern Ireland face Cyprus at Windsor Park on Sunday desperate to end the conversation around their long winless record in the Nations League.Ian Baraclough faced angry fans calling on him to go after Thursday’s 3-2 defeat in Kosovo made it 13 games without a victory, and in that context this is now a must-win fixture.Here the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the match.PressureSome @NorthernIreland fans singing 'Cheerio' after Ian Baraclough had gone over to acknowledge the travelling support in Pristina.#GAWA— Ian Parker (@iparkysport) June 9, 2022Ian Baraclough has been speaking about rebuilding phases, injuries,...
WORLD
The Independent

Substitute Brennan Johnson earns Wales a deserved draw against Belgium

Brennan Johnson’s first international goal gave Wales a deserved 1-1 Nations League draw against Belgium in Cardiff.Johnson slid home Aaron Ramsey’s pass three minutes from time, his effort surviving an agonising VAR check for offside before the celebrations could begin.Youri Tielemans had put Belgium ahead after 51 minutes but, once again, this was a spirited and resilient performance from Wales against world-class opposition.Wales, still on a high from World Cup qualification, will feel their Nations League performances have deserved far more, but they finally have some reward.Robert Page’s side lost out to late goals against Poland and Holland, and VAR...
WORLD
The Independent

Next week could see UK’s hottest day of the year so far, Met Office says

London and the south-east of England could swelter in the hottest temperatures of the year so far when the mercury is tipped to reach the “low 30s” at the end of next week.Met Office meteorologist Jonathan Vautrey said there is a “lot of sunshine around to help to keep things feeling pretty warm” in the south of England, as temperatures reached about 23C in the Greater London area on Saturday afternoon.But he added: “If we take a look further north-west though it is quite a different story, so western areas of Scotland and Northern Ireland are much cloudier today and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Exhausted England’s summer of mediocrity continues as fresh faces fail to seize their chance

Let’s hear it for the discredited and the disgraced. The various Fifa delegates who voted to award the 2022 World Cup to Qatar have much to answer for but at least they have altered the trajectory of England’s year. Normally when they have an undistinguished summer it comes at a greater cost, especially in an even-numbered year. If 2010, 2014 and 2016 were miserable, just as 2000, 1992 and 1988 had been, each resulted in elimination from major tournaments, sometimes amid embarrassment. Maybe 2022 will bring relegation from the Nations League but it seems a less meaningful indignity and, in...
FIFA
The Independent

George Ford inspires Leicester to win over Northampton to seal place in final

Leicester reached their first Gallagher Premiership final for nine years after George Ford inspired an intense 27-14 victory over Northampton at Mattioli Woods Welford Road.Tigers, who extended their unbeaten home record in English rugby’s flagship domestic competition to more than a year, were given a major examination by their east midlands rivals throughout an emotion-charged play-off with Ford scoring 22 points.A minute’s applause took place before kick-off in memory of Tiffany Youngs, whose husband Tom retired in April following a career that saw him captain the club and make more than 200 first-team appearances.Tom’s brother, England scrum-half Ben Youngs, started...
RUGBY
The Independent

Camilla Parker-Bowles to feature on podcast celebrating the Commonwealth

The Duchess of Cornwall will appear on a new podcast dedicated to celebrating the 54 countries in the Commonwealth.The Commonwealth Poetry Podcast will begin as a fortnightly show on Sunday 12 June.Hosted by award-winning podcaster Gyles Brandreth and his daughter Aphra, the series will feature 54 half-hour episodes that will be released over the next two years.Every episode will feature an interview with a different guest and explore the poetry, heritage and people of each of the 54 countries of the Commonwealth.Camilla is set to feature in the podcast’s first episode, with Dame Joanna Lumley also scheduled to feature as...
WORLD
The Independent

Roberto Martinez ‘confused’ as to how Wales’ equaliser was allowed to stand

Furious Belgium boss Roberto Martinez demanded an explanation from “really high up” after describing Brennan Johnson’s Wales equaliser as “comical”.Johnson scored his first Wales goal three minutes from time to secure the Dragons a 1-1 Nations League draw in Cardiff.The assistant referee had flagged for offside, but the goal stood after a lengthy VAR offside check – and Martinez called on the football authorities to introduce clarity to such situations.What a goal 😍#TogetherStronger | #WALBEL pic.twitter.com/HsqHCjkxEb— Wales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@Cymru) June 11, 2022Martinez said: “I am very confused. I have just seen the images and I cannot explain how the...
RUGBY
The Independent

England challenged to dig in as they bid to battle back against New Zealand

Batting coach Marcus Trescothick has called for England to show the “hard work and discipline” needed to fight their corner in the second Test against New Zealand.After asking the Black Caps to bat first at Trent Bridge, England spent the first five sessions chasing leather as the tourists made a formidable first-innings score of 553.Not only was that the most any Kiwi side has ever scored on these shores, it was also the third highest score England have conceded after sending their opponents in.The hosts lost opener Zak Crawley in just the second over of the reply, but the worst...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland fans ‘completely correct’ to boo, admits Andy Robertson

Andy Robertson admitted Scotland deserved to be booed off by the Tartan Army following their dismal 3-0 defeat by the Republic of Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.After losing their World Cup play-off semi-final to Ukraine at Hampden Park, the Scots began their Nations League campaign with a 2-0 home win over Armenia.The result and performance gave Steve Clarke’s men confidence for the trip to Dublin to play an Irish side who had lost their opening two League B Group One games and indeed were looking for their first ever Nations League win.But the home side dominated from the start and...
WORLD
The Independent

Stephen Kenny hails ‘terrific’ Michael Obafemi after starring role for Ireland

Stephen Kenny admitted he could not have expected Michael Obafemi to make quite the impact he did after seeing him inspire the Republic of Ireland to Nations League victory over Scotland.The 21-year-old Swansea frontman made a goal for Troy Parrott before getting his own name on the scoresheet with a second-half piledriver in a 3-0 win at the Aviva Stadium, the perfect response to being handed a first senior start for his country on his fourth appearance.Asked if he had been surprised by Obafemi’s contribution before he limped off with a groin problem, manager Kenny said: “I couldn’t have envisaged...
WORLD
The Independent

Michael Obafemi inspires Ireland to emphatic Nations League win over Scotland

Michael Obafemi marked his full debut with a stunning strike as the Republic of Ireland ended their wait for a first Nations League victory at the 13th attempt by putting Scotland to the sword.The 21-year-old Swansea frontman drilled home a 30-yard piledriver to cement a 3-0 League B Group One win at the Aviva Stadium, just Ireland’s third victory in 18 competitive games under manager Stephen Kenny.It could hardly have come at a better time after back-to-back defeats by Armenia and Ukraine which had raised fresh questions over Kenny’s tenure and prompted a defiant response from the 50-year-old.The Republic’s first...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

