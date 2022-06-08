ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
If your partner has this app on their phone, they're 'cheating on you', says TikTok user

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

A podcast host has warned viewers of an inconspicious app on their partner's phone – and now people are concerned.

The app-in-question is the humble calculator. While most phones tend to come with a calculator app already installed, the TikToker suggests a second could be a huge red flag.

Taking to the TikTok, @nuggetonair candidly shared: "If you're dating a guy and you go into his phone and type in the word calculator and he has two calculator apps, he's cheating on you."

Fittingly named 'Calculator# Hide Photos Video', the app is used to conceal content and store secret things. The icon is identical to the calculator app, but in this case, "secretly hides your confidential Photos, Videos, Documents, Passwords, Notes, Contacts and To Dos."

The app description reads: "It disguises itself as a Calculator to make it impossible for prying eyes and hackers from discovering it. It is the most feature-rich app in the market in Security Category."

According to the TikToker, the extra calculator is often "a secret photo album for nudes.”

@nuggetonair

Fellow TikTokers flocked to clip with one joking: "My bf has dif calculators for his electrical work, but I’m gonna start an argument just to be sure."

Another urged people to "check the socials while you're there", with emphasis on popular site Reddit, "ESP Reddit just trust me."

One thanked the pocast host for his revalation, saying: "The information we never knew we needed. Thanks. Seriously."

While a final user shared: "According to my husband, that's not the only app that can conceal that," adding: "There is also a "compass" app that conceals private photos. Just Google "apps that conceal private photos."

