Pennsylvania State

How Anti-Gun Fury Could Boost Dems Running for Governor

By Ursula Perano
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke has never stopped talking about guns—but over the years, his ire toward current gun policy seems to have grown. He’s long been a proponent of universal background checks. He loathes permitless carry. He advocates for red flag laws and a host of other policies to regulate gun...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 1

