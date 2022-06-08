ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Place Where I Learned How to Make a Scotsman Blush

By Shelley Sackier
There is a place I have traveled to that has left a deep impression upon my soul; a land where one man cooks so well, it makes you weep; falcons beckon when called, landing heavily on your leather-clad arm; and children drive miniature Range Rovers on woodland trail courses designed specifically...

TheDailyBeast

Prince William—Who Has 3 Houses—Cosplays as Homeless Man for Charity

Can’t get enough royals news? Subscribe to Royalist, the Daily Beast’s royals newsletter here. He may be second in line to the English crown, but Prince William apparently sees himself as a man of the people. The Duke of Cambridge was spotted in London Wednesday selling copies of The Big Issue—a British newspaper sold by homeless people to gain a legitimate source of income—even going so far as to sport the vendors’ trademark red hat and jacket.
HOMELESS
TheDailyBeast

Sriracha Shortage Leaves Bad Taste for Fuming Hot Sauce Lovers

It’s usually an excessive amount of sriracha that causes suffering—but spice fans have been left unusually teary-eyed over news that the world is set to face a shortage of the beloved condiment. Huy Fong Foods Inc., which makes the fiery sauce, says it’s been forced to stop production of some of its best-known products owing to a shortage of chili peppers. Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, Sambal Oelek, and Chili Garlic have all been affected by the problem. “Currently, due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili,” a letter from the company recently shared online reads. “Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products.” Spicy food fans took to social media to share their outrage about the shortage along with pictures of shameless panic-buying while sriracha stocks last.
FOOD & DRINKS
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson Gifts the Queen a ‘Hallelujah’ Music Box Emblazoned With His Face for Platinum Jubilee

Can’t get enough royals news? Subscribe to Royalist, The Daily Beast’s royals newsletter here. What do you get for someone who already has everything? A music box bearing your own face, according to Boris Johnson. The embattled British prime minister and his cabinet gave a tiny music box that plays Handel’s “Hallelujah” when opened to the queen to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee. The hand-painted box is decorated on the outside with portraits of the 14 prime ministers that have served the queen since she ascended to the throne in 1952—beginning with Winston Churchill and ending with Boris Johnson. Inside the lid, the names of all of Johnson’s current cabinet ministers are inscribed, along with a message praising Her Majesty for her “unwavering admiration and respect for her dedication and service to her people and her beloved Commonwealth.”
WORLD
Community Policy