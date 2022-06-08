The Place Where I Learned How to Make a Scotsman Blush

It’s usually an excessive amount of sriracha that causes suffering—but spice fans have been left unusually teary-eyed over news that the world is set to face a shortage of the beloved condiment. Huy Fong Foods Inc., which makes the fiery sauce, says it’s been forced to stop production of some of its best-known products owing to a shortage of chili peppers. Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, Sambal Oelek, and Chili Garlic have all been affected by the problem. “Currently, due to weather conditions affecting the quality of chili peppers, we now face a more severe shortage of chili,” a letter from the company recently shared online reads. “Unfortunately, this is out of our control and without this essential ingredient we are unable to produce any of our products.” Spicy food fans took to social media to share their outrage about the shortage along with pictures of shameless panic-buying while sriracha stocks last.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO