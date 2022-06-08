ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Inside the Underground Abortion Network That Saved Countless Women

By Laura Bradley
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One day during her pregnancy, activist and “Jane Collective” founder Heather Booth got the scare of a lifetime. As told by The Janes, a documentary from directors Tia Lessin and Emma Pildes that makes its debut Wednesday on HBO, the Jane Collective was a fearless act of defiance born out of...

www.thedailybeast.com

Comments / 21

Related
Washington Examiner

Abortion witness tells Congress men can get pregnant and have abortions

A witness who supports abortion rights during the House Judiciary Committee's abortion hearing Wednesday said she believes a person can choose what gender they identify as and that, therefore, men can get pregnant and have abortions. Aimee Arrambide, the executive director of the abortion advocacy group Avow Texas, was asked...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Abortion care doctor tells Republican congressman she ‘cannot fathom’ aborting a child halfway through the birth canal

An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Independent

Limits on early abortion drive more women to get them later

An 18-year-old was undergoing treatment for an eating disorder when she learned she was pregnant, already in the second trimester. A mom of two found out at 20 weeks that her much-wanted baby had no kidneys or bladder. A young woman was raped and couldn't fathom continuing a pregnancy. Abortions later in pregnancy are relatively rare, even more so now with the availability of medications to terminate early pregnancies. Across large parts of the United States, they are also increasingly difficult to obtain. Now, if the U.S. Supreme Court overturns its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion, women...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Health
The Independent

Joel Osteen church service stopped by stripping abortion activists

Three activists with the Austin-based abortion group Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights stripped down to their underwear during Pastor Joel Osteen’s church service on Sunday.During the service at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas, the three women stood up and shouted “my body, my choice” and “overturn Roe, hell no!” while stripping out of their clothes.Rise Up 4 Abortion Rights posted a video of the protest on Twitter and TikTok.Pastor Osteen had just finished leading a prayer and congregants were beginning to take their seats at the Lakewood Church when one woman stood up, pulled off her dress and shouted:...
The Independent

Parkland survivor David Hogg shuts down Marjorie Taylor Greene on guns: ‘Don’t have time to help you go viral’

Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg has slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for “attacking survivors” of mass shootings as pressure grows on lawmakers to take action over the nation’s escalating gun violence.Gun control activist Mr Hogg sparred with the far-right Georgia congresswoman on Twitter on Sunday, accusing her of trying to use him to “go viral” and to raise funds for her own campaign.Mr Hogg cofounded the gun control advocacy group March For Our Lives in 2018 after surviving the mass shooting where 17 people were killed and 17 more injured in a mass shooting at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School...
GEORGIA STATE
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Booth
Inc.com

Want to Spot a Liar? Science Says Ask Them Questions Like This

"When the opportunity to think becomes less, truths often sound more plausible than lies." Tell the truth. How often do you think people lie? You'll find all kinds of answers to that question:. A study from a while back in the Journal of Basic and Applied Social Psychology suggested that...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#Septic Abortion#Hbo#The Daily Beast
The Conversation U.S.

50 years after ‘Napalm Girl,’ myths distort the reality behind a horrific photo of the Vietnam War and exaggerate its impact

The “Napalm Girl” photograph of terror-stricken Vietnamese children fleeing an errant aerial attack on their village, taken 50 years ago this month, has rightly been called “a picture that doesn’t rest.” It is one of those exceptional visual artifacts that draws attention and even controversy years after it was made. In May 2022, for example, Nick Ut, the photographer who captured the image, and the photo’s central figure, Phan Thi Kim Phuc, made news at the Vatican as they presented a poster-size reproduction of the prize-winning image to Pope Francis, who has emphasized the evils of warfare. In 2016, Facebook...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Re-Examine Why the Existence of God Can Neither Be Proven Nor Disproven

Science and religion have been largely incompatible for centuries. Recent studies have renewed old debates. This article is free of bias and based on science postings and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets: Wikipedia.org, National Academy of Sciences, The Los Angeles Times, Time.com, Pew Research Center, The Stanford Encyclopedia of Philosophy, MindMatters.ai, Google.com, and BBC.com.
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
16K+
Followers
26K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy