Extra! Extra! Carnation City Players closes season with 'Newsies'

Carnation City Players will close out its season with "Newsies Jr.," its first in-person youth production in more than two years.

The production, which runs June 10-12 and June 17-19, will include nearly 50 youths from the region.

"Newsies Jr." is based on the 1992 Disney film and 2012 Broadway musical, which features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman.

Inspired by the real-life newsboys strike of 1899 in New York, "Newsies Jr." revolves around Jack Kelly (portrayed by Robby Ritchie and Logan Waite), a newspaper delivery boy – aka “newsie” – who is living among a band of other orphans and runaways. Among the group are best friend Crutchie (Zachary Kinser), Davey (Cole Castle) and Davey’s young brother Les (Andrew Horning), who join have joined the group after their father becomes unable to work.

When powerful newspaper publisher Joseph Pulitzer (Evan Dennison) decides to raise the cost of the newspapers to the newsies by a dime, it causes the group to protest and eventually strike. The group learns it is stronger when united.

Caught up in the middle is Katherine Plumber (portrayed by Alex Ritchie and Brenna Charlick), an ambitious young reporter who covers the strike and takes a fancy to Jack.

Robby Ritchie (as Jack Kelly) has appeared on the CCP stage as young King Arthur in "Camelot." He also sings in Duke Street and Chorale and plays soccer at Marlington High School. Marlington High School graduate Logan Waite (as Jack Kelly) has appeared on the CCP stage as Prince Hans in "Frozen Jr." and in "The Little Mermaid Jr.," and "Aladdin Jr."

Alex Ritchie (as Katherine Plumber), a sophomore at Marlington High School, began acting in second grade when she was cast as Thing 1 in CCP's production of "Seussical Jr." alongside her twin sister. She has continued to perform with CCP.

Brenna Charlick (as Katherine Plumber) is in her third production with CCP, appearing as Hugo in "Tuck Everlasting" and a Big Kid in "Matilda."

Zachary Kinser (as Crutchie), a rising senior at Alliance High School, last appeared on stage as Concord in "Spamalot."

Cole Castle (as Davey) will attend Youngstown State University in the fall, and has performed in CCP roles as Sven in "Frozen Jr." and Omar in "Aladdin Jr."

Andrew Horning (as Les) is a third-grader at Alliance Elementary School and most recently appeared on stage at Alliance High School in the animal chorus of "Lion King Jr."

Evan Dennison (as Joseph Pulitzer), a junior at Marlington High School, is a CCP newcomer. He has appeared in multiple Marlington’s productions.

Isabella Gambone (as Medda) is a rising junior at Minerva High School and has been acting and singing since age 6. Her favorite roles have been in "Mamma Mia!," "Annie," and "Shrek Jr."

Kylee Puckett (as Wiesel) of Alliance High School has performed in seven prior CCP productions.

Other cast members include Natalie Austin (Working Child), Elizabeth Barr (Newsie), Chloe Cantwell (Newsie/Scab), Gavin Clay (Oscar Delancey), Maddie Coblentz (Working Child), Isabella Dalman (Newsie and Scab #2), Mackensie Dalman (Working Children/Police Officer), Lia Foith (Working Child), Annalise Guappone (Working Child), Julianne Gumm (Darcy), Gabby Heslop (Pigtails), Jenna Heslop (Specs), Gabrielle Hill (Louise/Newsie), Avery Horning (Nancy), Corie Horning (JoJo), Rylee Horning (Muriel), Becky Hornyak (Working Child), Ally Ivey (Ada/Newsie), Stella Jackson (Buttons), Sylvia Johnson (Olive/Newsie), Aidan Kern (Romeo), Jermain Lawson (Newsie), Kyle Mathes (Morris Delancey), Claire McAlister (Working Child), Hannah McConnell (Albert), Gracie McGeehen (Hazel), Jane Miller (Hannah/Newsie), Taryn Moore (Working Child), Caden Nicholson (Spot Conlon), Gianna Phillips (Newsie), Lauren Price (Snyder/Newsie), Autumn Ronske (Ethel/Newsie), Josie Root (Bunson), Makenna Root (Newsie), Lexi Sabatino (Race), KarLaysia WestCole (Newsie), and Cailyn Woolf (Newsie).

"Newsies Jr." is directed by Don McCallister, with J. Kim Lewis as musical director, Chanda K. Porter as choreographer, and Katie Jo Johnson as stage manager.

The production runs June 10-12 and June 17-19. Performances will be 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings, and matinees at 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets can be purchased at carnationcityplayers.org or by calling the CCP box office at 330-821-8712. Tickets are $13 for adults and $11 for students under 18.

This performance is not part of season ticket packages. Package holders who wish to attend should call the box office at 330-821-8712 or order tickets online.

