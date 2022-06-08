ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Mr. Yiannopoulos Goes to Washington

By The Daily Beast
 3 days ago
From the newest development in the Capitol riot investigations, with Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy indictments, to Kevin McCarthy’s war with MAGA hardcore believers, Will Sommer and guest host Zachary Petrizzo break down the state of the political right in this week’s episode of the Fever Dreams...

Clarence Thomas’ Wife Pressured 29 Arizona Republicans to Overturn 2020 Election

Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent mass emails to 29 Republicans in the Arizona House and Senate, urging them to ignore Joe Biden’s popular vote win and “choose” electors who would ensure a victory for Donald Trump’s victory in the state, a Washington Post investigation revealed. In the emails sent three days after Biden won Arizona, Ginni told lawmakers they had the “power to fight back against fraud” and “ensure that a clean slate of Electors is chosen.” In another round of emails on Dec. 13, the day before the electoral college votes would be cast, Ginni begged lawmakers to “consider what will happen to the nation we all love if you don’t stand up and lead.” The emails were sent using FreeRoots, an online platform that allows users to quickly send mass emails to elected officials. Ginni’s direct pressuring of state officials to overturn the election in Arizona has raised questions about her husband’s conflict of interest as a judge in cases related to the 2020 election.
Far-Right Erupts Over Fox News Airing Transgender Acceptance Segment

A Fox News segment highlighting a California family’s story of accepting their son’s transgender transitioning story has caught the far-right’s ire. “California transgender teen, family hope to be an inspiration to others,” stated the video title, posted to Fox News’ website. Fox News anchor Dana Perino introduced the “America Together LGBTQ+ Pride Month” segment which ran on Friday. As of Saturday morning, Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform and Telegram were buzzing with anger. “Fox News is cool with toddlers taking hormones,” Gavin McInnes, a hate-group leader that founded the Proud Boys, wrote on Telegram. Elsewhere both Stew Peters, a far-right shock-jock, and Lauren Witzke, a failed Delaware Republican Senate candidate, encouraged followers to spam Fox News with emails over airing the segment and moreover being “disgusting,” “satanic,” and “demonic.” “Turn Fox News OFF,” the extremist social media platform Gab further wrote. “Fox News is DONE!” former Trump administration official and ex-Fox News contributor Sebastian Gorka wrote on Truth Social. “Fox and Twitter joining forces,” The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon added. (A Fox News spokesperson didn’t return The Daily Beast’s request for comment.)
Political Violence Became Normal Right Before Our Eyes

America is losing its mind. A man accused of killing a former Wisconsin judge reportedly had a hit list that included Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. Meanwhile, an armed California man traveled to Washington, D.C., with the goal of killing Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Progressives Blast Dem Leaders for Blocking Lefty Candidates

For several election cycles it has been understood that members of Democratic leadership would line up to defend their incumbents against insurgent primary challengers, with few exceptions. But as progressive influence in Congress continues to grow—and the number of Democrats elected after successfully primarying incumbents rises—this practice has increasingly become...
Inside The Never-Ending Washington Post Drama

This article is the latest edition of Confider, The Daily Beast’s media newsletter. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Monday. Send questions, tips, and complaints here. WAR AT WAPO. In this week’s edition of Confider, we look into the weekend-long drama that engulfed The Washington Post....
Break Up the Big Tech Giants—the People Want It!

In today’s divided America, it’s rare to find an issue with wide bipartisan support. But when it comes to breaking up the “Big Tech” companies—Facebook, Amazon, Apple, and Google—the data is crystal clear. Everyone from California Democrats to Iowa Republicans want to pass two...
