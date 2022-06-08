ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

Man shot trying to intervene in Philadelphia domestic dispute: Police

By 6abc Digital Staff
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GdhNm_0g42oWCX00

A shooting victim tells police he came under fire while trying to intervene during a domestic dispute in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.

Police say the 31-year-old victim was driving on the 1700 block of North 76th Street just after 1:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The victim told officers he saw a man and a woman arguing, so he pulled over to ask the female if she was OK.

"That's when the male walked up to the driver's side of his vehicle and fired at least four shots, striking the 31-year-old while he was in the driver's seat of his Honda CRV, and struck him in his right arm and left leg," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

The victim was able to drive to Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

When police arrived at the shooting scene, they say the shooter and the woman were gone.

Police are hoping nearby doorbell cameras captured video to help in their investigation.

MORE TOP STORIES:

Comments / 16

Jerome Strickland
3d ago

Man you stop to make sure she ok when her and the dude in a heated disturbance and the man shoot you and she leaves not even rendering aid next time just call the police .And think was it worth it 🤔

Reply
6
Kim Edwards
3d ago

I hope the woman finds her way to the police station. Until then, many men will think twice before aiding a female in distress.

Reply
4
Daieba Aroob Muhammad
3d ago

That was a good deed but it's hard now a days to help someone who will appreciate it. God bless you 💕

Reply
6
Related
NBC Philadelphia

Teen, 18, Shot in Head in Philly Double Shooting

Police are investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the Germantown section of Philadelphia. According to police, the shooting happened shortly after 5:40 p.m. on the 5500 block of Devon Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they located an 18-year-old man who was fatally shot once...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
wtae.com

Woman found dead in Pittsburgh home, suspect found dead in Philadelphia

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh officials said Friday a man suspected in a Pittsburgh homicide was found dead in Philadelphia. Officials said a woman, identified as Sharay Newson, was found dead in her Hazelwood home on Wednesday. Her death has been ruled a homicide. The day before, Newson had been reported missing.
MyChesCo

33-Year-Old Man Fatally Shot in Head

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department is looking to identify an unknown Black male who shot a 33-year-old male in the head on the 5800 block of North 16th Street. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at 5:18 pm, the perpetrator arrived in a mid-size crossover SUV,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Philadelphia Police#Shooting#Guns#Violent Crime#Honda#Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital#6abc#Girard College#White House
Antelope Valley Press

DA: A fistfight devolves into gunfire

PHILADELPHIA — When two teen friends in matching sweatshirts heard gunfire up ahead in a crowd of people on South Street in Philadelphia, on Saturday night, each pulled out his own weapon and started firing at random, officials said, Thursday. One struck and killed a youth counselor who was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Triangle

‘There is nothing stopping this from happening right outside my house’: South Street mass shooting leaves Philly & the university shaken in horror

A deadly shooting occurred on Saturday, June 4, that claimed three lives and injured 11 on Philadelphia’s South Street. Shots were fired around 11:30 p.m. Saturday evening near the 400 block of South Street, according to Philadelphia Police Department Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. Normally a hub for weekend destinations, South Street is filled with restaurants, bars and other businesses that many Philadelphians are known to frequent.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
97K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy