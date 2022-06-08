Germany 1-1 England: Gareth Southgate 'pleased' with performance

A second-half surge by the Wallaroos has fallen just short of a historic result as they lost 16-14 to the United States in their Pacific Four rugby union clash in Auckland. Preparing for the Women’s Rugby World Cup later this year, the Australians went close to a first win over the US in two decades on Sunday as Georgie Friedrichs and Ashley Marsters scored tries to get their team within striking distance.

RUGBY ・ 2 HOURS AGO