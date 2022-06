Getafe president Angel Torres has said that his club has been offered the chance to sign free agent attacker Gareth Bale. Bale has seen his Real Madrid contract expire after nine seasons with the club, and is currently looking for a new home. He may not have to look far as Getafe, located in a suburb of Madrid, has said it has been given the chance to sign the 32-year-old. “Someone may take it as a joke, but 45 or 50 minutes ago I spoke with his agents, and they offered him to us. It is not a joke,” Torres told reporters. “I have...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO