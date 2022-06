For three Wednesday evenings this June and July, islanders are invited to gather in the Village Green for music, activities and networking. “We are looking forward to summer 2022 and weaving with our Orcas Island community,” said organizer Gretchen Krampf. “Longtime locals and recently arrived islanders are invited to grab the kids, ‘Bring your own Basket’ and your camp chairs or blankets. Join us on the Village Green to see old friends and make some new ones. The three “themed” events are free and open to all.”

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO