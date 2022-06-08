ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Island Packet

Two Republican candidates square off in Tuesday’s primary for Beaufort County auditor

By Sebastian Lee
The Island Packet
The Island Packet
 3 days ago



David Cadd and Willie Turral are running on the Republican ballot for Beaufort County auditor.

Embattled incumbent auditor Jim Beckert, who faced many controversies during his tenure, is not running for reelection.

Beckert faced several lawsuits accusing him of harassment and one from his own county government for “failure and refusal” to perform his duties as an elected official.

No Democratic candidate filed for the office.

The two GOP candidates were sent questionnaires and asked to give their work and educational backgrounds, prior political experience and goals for the job.

Here are their answers:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QLhx1_0g42lDmb00
David Cadd

David Cadd

Occupation: Retired

Education: MBA from Park University; Bachelor of Science in Business Management and Human Resource Management

Have you run for office before? No

What do you consider to be the top issue facing your constituents this year? Where do you stand on this issue? Beaufort County taxpayers voted to keep the auditor’s office as an elected position by maintaining the current government form. Some established politicians will do all they can to change the form of government, including endorsing a candidate that has no experience in the office so that they can change the roles and responsibilities of this office from within. The state of South Carolina has trained me on these roles and responsibilities of the auditor’s office. I will not let the community down by allowing any undue influence to change the office’s roles or responsibilities.

If you are elected, how will you be different from the person who held this seat before? If you’re an incumbent, what will change with your next term? First and foremost, I am running for the community. The community deserves better than the current situation. I have a passion for communication, integrity, and high standards for excellence. I believe returning this office to the community by making it about the community and not the elected official in charge will return the office’s trust and respect.

Our communities are marked right now by growth. What is your growth philosophy? What would you like to see change? I have worked in other county offices, including five years as the deputy auditor. The deputy auditor’s position built my understanding of the integral parts of Beaufort County. I have completed compensation surveys and have set the auditor’s office up for the future. I established the auditor’s office 10- and 20-year plans to include growth, job descriptions, job qualifications, and job compensation for the office. I would love to see the plans through for the community and provide future guidance to make this office more vital to the county. My proven cooperation and the ability to build bridges within the county are an advantage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G7RJ1_0g42lDmb00
WIllie Turral

Willie Turral

Occupation: Realtor, nonprofit director

Education: BA USCB Elem ED; Charleston School of Law-graduating 2023

Have you run for office before? Write-in County Council District 3 candidates in 2018

What do you consider to be the top issue facing your constituents this year? Where do you stand on this issue? Ethical leadership and cooperation in the auditor’s office. I believe politics has become a dirty word based on the actions and conducts of those often representing the people. I think we need more people from the community and have demonstrated their character through their actions. I believe elected officials’ conduct should convey trust and decency. I pray my track record of community involvement speaks for itself.

If you are elected, how will you be different from the person who held this seat before you? If you’re an incumbent, what will change with your next term? I will focus on making changes to the office by working with everyone involved to make the office better. I will continue to humbly serve, while also continually looking for ways to improve the office and its interactions with taxpayers.

Our communities are marked right now by growth. What is your growth philosophy? What would you like to see change? Growth is good and inevitable. It’s important the office is prepared for growth. Growth must be managed responsibly and the best way is to get as many heads to the table as possible to work together to avoid reactive behavior and find and implement proactive solutions.

Comments / 1

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Primary#Republicans#County Government#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#Gop#Park University
yourislandnews.com

A brief look at the June 14 primary

With the June 14 South Carolina primary approaching quickly, let’s take a look at the races where the primary votes have an impact – races where candidates are actually facing opposition – using information collected by the League of Women Voters Beaufort, the S.C. League of Women Voters, and the national League of Women Voters’ Vote411.org, as well as the websites of the candidates.
BEAUFORT, SC
Charleston City Paper

Wednesday headlines: S.C. governor’s race breaks down into Democrat vs. Democrat after endorsement

House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford endorsed former U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham for governor, saying he accomplished more in a single term in Washington than his Democratic primary rival, S.C. Sen. Mia McLeod, has in 12 years in the Statehouse. Rutherford’s comments stand as a firm rebuke of McLeod’s assertion that Cunningham is just another “Republican-lite” Democrat who couldn’t hold onto his legislative seat after a single term. More: The Post and Courier, WIS TV, The State.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Ethics complaint against Savannah alderwoman dismissed

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ethics Board for the City of Savannah has dismissed an ethics complaint filed against a Savannah alderwoman. Family Promise of the Coastal Empire filed a complaint last week against Savannah Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter over statements Gibson-Carter made about the nonprofit during a city council workshop and regular meeting last month.
SAVANNAH, GA
walterborolive.com

Colleton resident joins team that boosts local businesses

SouthernCarolina Alliance has announced that Holly McCrary has joined the SCA team as project manager. The regional nonprofit organization marketing the seven-county region that includes Allendale, Bamberg, Barnwell, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties, SouthernCarolina Alliance is focused on improving the quality of life for residents of the region through economic development.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

‘This is unacceptable’: National Racial Justice Network responds to DA declining to prosecute SPD officer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The National Racial Justice Network(RJN) is speaking out against the Chatham County District Attorney’s decision not to prosecute officers involved in the shooting death of Maurice Mincey. The civil rights organization held a press conference in Johnson Square in downtown Savannah on Friday morning. James Johnson, the CEO of Racial Justice […]
SAVANNAH, GA
The Island Packet

The Island Packet

Hilton Head Island, SC
1K+
Followers
99
Post
190K+
Views
ABOUT

The Island Packet serves southern Beaufort County, highlighted by Hilton Head Island, a popular tourist area known for its lovely beaches and premier golf and tennis destinations, and Bluffton, one of the fastest growing communities in South Carolina. Beaufort County is more than 50 percent water, lying in the southeastern corner of South Carolina along the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. It is the heart of the area known as the Lowcountry and the Sea Islands and is home to the only PGA tour stop in South Carolina. The Island Packet provides the news coverage to support the region’s broad and varied demographics made up of families, young professionals, retirees, and substantial military personnel assigned to one of the region’s 3 military facilities.

 https://www.islandpacket.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy