Kathy A. Haak, 61, of Huron

The Beadle County Republican Women recently donated a copy of the book “Journey for Freedom,” to the high school libraries at Hitchcock-Tulare and Huron, as well as the Huron Public Library. The book, written by Peter Vodenka, details his family’s struggle in defecting from communist Czechoslovakia. The author, his wife, 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son defected in the middle of the night, running for their lives across the border from Czechoslovakia to Austria, while being pursued by guards. The family now lives in Rapid City.

HURON, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO