Huron, SD

Kathy A. Haak, 61, of Huron

Plainsman
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHURON — Kathy A. Haak, 61, of Huron, passed away on Monday,...

plainsman.com

Plainsman

Mavis Grace, 92, of Huron

HURON — Mavis Grace, 92, of Huron, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at Avantara in Huron. Her memorial service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday at First United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Visitation with her family present will be from 9...
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Timothy Lucian Caulfield, 81, of Huron

HURON — Timothy Lucian Caulfield, 81, beloved husband, father, and friend, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Memorial services will be held 1 p.m. Sunday, June 19, 2022, at the Latter-Day Saints Church, 1450 Frank Ave SE in Huron.
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Elnora Burdick, 98, of Redfield

REDFIELD — Elnora Burdick, 98, of Redfield, passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Eastern Star Nursing Home in Redfield. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. with family present, on Sunday at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Redfield. A...
REDFIELD, SD
Plainsman

2022 Masonic scholarships

Huron Masonic Lodge No. 26 recently awarded scholarships of $250 to six high school seniors. Pictured from left are: David Wheeler (Masonic scholarship committee chair), Gonzalo Quispe-Laura, Victoria Larson, Drew Arteman, Maggie Knippling, Roger Puterbaugh, Jazz McGirr and Ron Volesky (Masonic worshipful master).
HURON, SD
Huron, SD
Huron, SD
Plainsman

Huron Area Antique Power Show 2022 returns June 18-19

HURON — The 24th Annual Huron Area Antique Power Show and Flea Market will be held June 18-19 on the south side of the South Dakota State Fairgrounds. This is a free-admission event. This year’s featured company is Case and the power show will be feature Case tractors, farm...
HURON, SD
Plainsman

GOP women make book donation

The Beadle County Republican Women recently donated a copy of the book “Journey for Freedom,” to the high school libraries at Hitchcock-Tulare and Huron, as well as the Huron Public Library. The book, written by Peter Vodenka, details his family’s struggle in defecting from communist Czechoslovakia. The author, his wife, 4-year-old daughter and 2-year-old son defected in the middle of the night, running for their lives across the border from Czechoslovakia to Austria, while being pursued by guards. The family now lives in Rapid City.
HURON, SD
Plainsman

Huron Post 7, 13U split; Junior legion drops pair

HURON – Huron baseball teams were active Tuesday and Wednesday, with the Huron Post 7 Legion team splitting a series with Renner Wednesday, the Junior Legion team dropping a pair of games to Harrisburg Tuesday, and the 13U Teener team split a pair of games with Brandon Valley Wednesday.
HURON, SD
Plainsman

State surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases...again

HURON — The slow rise of COVID-19 across the state bumped up slightly again as the state had an increase in the new positive cases reported in its weekly report from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH) for the ninth straight week and pushed past 2,000 active COVID-19 cases statewide for the first time since March.
#Welter Funeral Home
Plainsman

Letter - Duxbury 6-11-22

I have been honored to serve on the local energy cooperative board of directors for 34 years of my life. Over those 34 years, I have seen Basin and East River pervert and corrupt the cooperative system. This has allowed them to deceptively steal the operational control and governance away from your local energy provider, Dakota Energy.
BEADLE COUNTY, SD
Plainsman

County approves canvass of primary election

HURON — Beadle County auditor Jill Hanson explained that she and election workers were working diligently until well after midnight due to humidity affecting the ballots going through the counting machine, but no issues happened with the count overall. County commissioners reviewed the numbers and verified her report, signing...
BEADLE COUNTY, SD

