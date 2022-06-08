ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Reynolds backed candidates defeat handful of House Republicans

kjan.com
 3 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – Governor Kim Reynolds endorsed a handful of G-O-P Primary candidates for Iowa House seats — all were running against House Republicans who opposed her state scholarships for 10,000...

www.kjan.com

vigourtimes.com

It’s Already 2024 In Iowa — Minus Trump

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — When the chair of the Iowa Republican Party asked Sen. Tim Scott on Thursday to “take us on a little journey of what you’re dreaming right now,” an opening for him to tease something newsy about his political future, Scott said it was a “tough” but “good” question.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa Primary had second highest voter turnout since 1994

DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite the change in election laws and voting locations Iowa experienced its second highest primary voter turnout since 1994. The Office of the Iowa Secretary of State released the total number of primary voters earlier this week. The state recorded more than 356,000 voters. The state also experienced high numbers of […]
IOWA STATE
superhits1027.com

A 3-1 vote split among Iowa’s U.S. House members on gun bill

Iowa State
kjan.com

3-1 vote split in Iowa’s US House delegation on gun bill

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy A-R-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional. “What we saw last night obviously was legislation that they pushed through that will really to little to stop the violence,” Hinson says, “but again it just targets our law abiding citizens and violates their Second Amendment rights.”
IOWA STATE
WLNS

Officials react to arrest of GOP Governor candidate

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lawmakers and officials are reacting to the arrest of Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley. Kelley was arrested on Thursday for his alleged participation in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. The 40-year-old was charged with misdemeanors in federal court for ” knowingly entering or remaining on the U.S. […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Kim Reynolds
WOWT

Iowa senator, lawmakers announce DEFEND Act

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and several other lawmakers announced a bipartisan effort to control Iranian tensions. The DEFEND Act would require the Department of Defense to work with Jordan, Egypt, and other Middle Eastern countries to create a coordinated defense system in the region. This is in response to Iran boosting production of enriched uranium in an effort to grow its nuclear program.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Union County

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds, Friday, issued a disaster proclamation for Union County in response to severe weather on June 7. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of this severe weather. In addition, the proclamation...
UNION COUNTY, IA
KBUR

Marches planned in six Iowa cities over proposed gun amendment

Des Moines, IA- Protest marches are planned in a half-dozen Iowa cities this weekend on gun-related legislation. Radio Iowa reports that The rallies are being organized by the nonprofit, youth-focused group March for Our Lives Iowa. One of the group’s leaders says they want to generate opposition to a pro-gun...
DES MOINES, IA
littlevillagemag.com

‘Cresting at the right time’: Franken wins, Reynolds forsakes fellow Republicans, and other takeaways from the primary election

Retired Adm. Mike Franken easily defeated Abby Finkenauer to win the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate in what was the highest profile contested race in the nation on Tuesday. Franken won 55.2 percent of the vote and carried 76 of Iowa’s 99 counties, including Johnson and Linn, according to the unofficial totals published by the Secretary of State’s Office for the June 7 primary election.
IOWA STATE
#House Republicans#Iowa House#Gop Candidates#Politics State#Politics Legislative#G O P Primary#Gop
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senator Talks High Fertilizer Prices With Iowa Farmers

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — U-S Senator Joni Ernst spent this (Friday) morning talking with Iowa farmers about fertilizer. State agriculture officials were also part of the roundtable discussion at a meeting in Cedar Rapids. Ernst was told in some instances the prices for fertilizer have increased by 300-percent over the last year. The Iowa Republican sent a letter to U-S Trade Representative Katherine Tai last week urging for affordable and accessible inputs for American farmers and agriculture producers. Senator Chuck Grassley co-signed the letter.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds hopes to alleviate Iowa’s teacher shortage with $45 million apprenticeship program

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -Schools across Iowa are facing an unprecedented shortage of teachers, KCCI reported. Now, the state is turning to high school students to help. This week, Gov. Kim Reynolds unveiled a new apprenticeship she says will help create 500 new paraeducators and 500 new teachers. The $45 million investment will create programs in 19 Iowa school districts, including Des Moines, Johnston and Waukee.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Thursday, June 9th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- A Hollywood actor who is a native of Uvalde, Texas -- and a gun owner -- met with Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley to talk about ways to prevent future mass shootings. Grassley says Matthew McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves met with him in his Senate office Tuesday, and that McConaughey wanted to know more about Grassley’s bill that would have the Secret Service Threat Assessment Center advise schools on how to recognize the warning signs of student behavior that might turn deadly. Grassley told him the bill is being held up by New Jersey Democrat Cory Booker, to which he says McConaughey “took a real interest” in that and said “he was going to have a conversation” with him about it. In a speech at the White House Tuesday, McConaughey expressed support for raising the age for buying A-R-15-style assault rifles from 18 to 21.
IOWA STATE
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Friday, June 10th, 2022

(Washington, DC) -- Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy AR-15-style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U-S House voted “no.” Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed would violate the Second Amendment and would “really do little” to stop gun violence.
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa board revokes nurse’s license for $5 million Medicare-fraud scheme

The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted last year of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. The state of Iowa has revoked the license of a nurse convicted of conspiring to steal $5 million from the taxpayer-funded Medicare program. According to...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Protest Marches Held In Iowa Cities

(Ames, IA) — Ames is one of a half-dozen Iowa cities where protest marches will be held through Saturday. The effort started earlier today (Friday) in Des Moines by the group March for Our Lives Iowa. Members are protesting gun-related legislation. One of the group’s leaders says they’re trying to generate opposition to a pro-gun constitutional amendment that will appear on the November ballot. The protesters say the amendment would make gun violence prevention efforts essentially impossible. Saturday marches will be held in Ames, Cedar Rapids, Davenport, Iowa City, and Storm Lake.
AMES, IA
1380kcim.com

DOT Requests Iowans Complete Survey On Proposed EV State Infrastructure Plans

The Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) is seeking public input on current and planned expansion of electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure throughout the state. An initiative launched by Gov. Kim Reynolds in 2018 directed the DOT to evaluate the state’s readiness for a substantial increase in the number of EVs driving on Iowa roadways. The state anticipates receiving an estimated $51.4 million in federal funding over the next five years from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law last November. To be eligible for the fund, officials must submit a Statewide Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Plan by Aug. 1. Iowans are asked to complete a brief survey and submit it to the state no later than June 24 to assist the DOT and its partners develop this plan. To complete the survey or learn more about EV infrastructure, follow the link included below.
IOWA STATE

