HURON — Huron Regional Medical Center (HRMC) recognized its June Exceptional Employee of the Month, Kristin VanBuskirk, FNP, earlier this month. VanBuskirk, who has worked as a family nurse practitioner at HRMC just over two years, was nominated by co-workers to receive the honor. According to the nomination by her peers, she can be described as caring, kind, compassionate, hardworking and understanding.

