Other match-ups for General Election decided

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy A-R-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional. “What we saw last night obviously was legislation that they pushed through that will really to little to stop the violence,” Hinson says, “but again it just targets our law abiding citizens and violates their Second Amendment rights.”
