Linn County, IA

Other match-ups for General Election decided

kjan.com
 3 days ago

(Radio Iowa) – A host of other races have been settled for the General Election ballot. Linn County Auditor Joel Miller is the Democratic Party’s nominee for Secretary of State. Miller will challenge Republican Paul Pate’s bid for...

www.kjan.com

kjan.com

DeJear to soon reveal running mate choice for race against Reynolds-Gregg

(Radio Iowa) – With Iowa’s Primary Election over, both major political parties shift to General Election mode, with a lot of attention on the race between Republican Kim Reynolds and Democrat Deidre DeJear for governor. Neither had opposition in the primary. Reynolds, who’s been governor for five years, has been describing her platform as push back against President Biden. “When you take a look at what’s happening in this country today, it’s just so sad and unbelievable in 16 or 17 months how this economy has changed and what we’re facing,” Reynolds says.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

3-1 vote split in Iowa’s US House delegation on gun bill

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s delegation in the U.S. House has voted along party lines on new gun regulations, like raising the age to buy A-R-15 style rifles from 18 to 21. Democratic Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says it is common sense, comprehensive legislation that will help curb the gun violence epidemic. The three Iowa Republicans in the U.S. House voted no. Congresswoman Ashley Hinson, a Republican from Marion, says the bill Democrats proposed was unconstitutional. “What we saw last night obviously was legislation that they pushed through that will really to little to stop the violence,” Hinson says, “but again it just targets our law abiding citizens and violates their Second Amendment rights.”
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

DeJear says legal age to purchase assault style guns should be 21

(Radio Iowa) – Deidre DeJear, the Democratic Party’s nominee for governor, says Iowa should have a law raising the minimum wage for purchasing an A-R-15 style rifle. “When we look at 18 year olds and 19 years olds and the rate in which they are using assault rifles in mass shootings, let’s make a requirement there that you’ve got to be at least 21 to purchase,” DeJear says. “Seven other states have done that.” And DeJear says it’s time to again require permits for purchasing guns and carrying a concealed weapon in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Gov. Reynolds issues disaster proclamation for Union County

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds, Friday, issued a disaster proclamation for Union County in response to severe weather on June 7. The governor’s proclamation allows state resources to be utilized to respond to, and recover from, the effects of this severe weather. In addition, the proclamation...
UNION COUNTY, IA
City
Hiawatha, IA
State
Nevada State
City
Marion, IA
Linn County, IA
Elections
City
Nevada, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa Elections
Linn County, IA
Government
County
Linn County, IA
Local
Iowa Government
City
Clinton, IA
City
Ottumwa, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Primary Election: Find results here

DES MOINES, Iowa — Polls closed at 8 p.m. for Iowa’s Primary Election. Iowans are making their voices heard in several key races, including the House and Senate. The votes will set the stage for the November midterms. Find election results below or check with your county auditor’s...
kjan.com

Clinton marks 40 years with ADM

(Radio Iowa) – One of the largest employers in Clinton is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Governor Kim Reynolds and other officials joined A-D-M leaders Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the company’s corn processing plant purchase from Nabisco. Plant Manager Eric Fasnacht says A-D-M has significantly expanded the plant in the four decades — and it currently processes 350 thousand bushels of corn a day from local farmers and elevators. That works out to between 400 and 500 truckloads a day.
CLINTON, IA
kjan.com

Iowa Ag Secretary says pandemic nearing close

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig says the state is getting closer to the end of the bird flu outbreak. There are just a few commercial poultry sites left to release from quarantine and then they can bring in new birds. He says that’s not the only step in recovery. “There’s the financial piece of this as well, which is a significant disrupter, and it’s a financial hardship for these producers. And so, in terms of financial recovery, that could take time,” Naig says. The process for lifting the quarantine involves cleaning and disinfecting the sites and then testing for the virus.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Iowa’s Workforce Development boards meet today in Marshalltown

(Radio Iowa) – The Iowa Association of Workforce Boards is hosting its annual statewide training workshop today (Thursday) in Marshalltown for Iowa’s nine local Workforce Development panels. Miranda Swafford, executive director of the Mississippi Valley Area Workforce Development Board, based in Burlington, explains the group’s overall role in improving workforce opportunities across the state. “The primary role of the local Workforce Development Board is to really oversee all of the Workforce services in their specific counties,” Swafford says. “They are a federally-mandated board and they help to develop specific programming to meet the needs of our businesses and our job seekers through our Iowa work centers.”
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Person
Ashley Hinson
Person
Liz Mathis
Person
Randy Feenstra
kjan.com

Plans for UNI fast track teacher program approved

(Radio Iowa) – The State Board of Education has approved plans by the University of Northern Iowa to offer an online accelerated elementary education and special education teacher program. U-N-I’s Director of Education Preparation, Benjamin Forsyth says courses in this program will be offered in eight-week, eight-credit terms. “The way we had to do this to be able to accelerate was to bundle courses that typically aren’t taught simultaneously,” he says. You will need an Associate of Arts (AA) or Associate of Science Degree and must be employed as a paraeducator or teachers’ aide within a K through sixth-grade school setting to get into the program. Forsyth says surveys on the interest in such a program show it is high.
IOWA STATE
kjan.com

Competition is underway to crown a new Miss Iowa

(Radio Iowa) – A young woman from Iowa who will compete in this year’s Miss America Pageant will be crowned this weekend in Davenport. Rachael Vopatek, president of the Miss Iowa Scholarship Program, says there are 30 candidates who will be taking part in a combined program, 14 in the Miss Outstanding Teen contest and 16 who hope to become the next Miss Iowa.
DAVENPORT, IA
kjan.com

Work release escape of Jordan Matias

(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa Department of Corrections reports a man convicted of Robbery 2nd Degree in Polk County, took flight from the Fort Des Moines facility, Thursday (June 8th). 25-year-old Jordan Anthony Matias is a white male. He stands about 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs 179 pounds. Matias was admitted to the work release facility on March 24 (2022). Persons with information on Matias’s whereabouts should contact local police.
DES MOINES, IA
kjan.com

Casey’s worker allegedly steals lotto tix

(Radio Iowa) – A former Casey’s employee in southeast Iowa is accused of stealing lottery tickets while working and claiming the prizes. Police say 29-year-old Jesse Burtlow worked at a Casey’s in Ottumwa. During multiple shifts in May, video surveillance observed Burtlow taking multiple lottery tickets without purchasing them. Burtlow was also seen redeeming the prizes for the tickets. Authorities estimate Burtlow stole approximately 60 tickets in total.
CASEY, IA

