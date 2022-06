URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SUNDAY TO 5 AM. * WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to around 25 kt. and seas 6 to 8 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

EUREKA, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO