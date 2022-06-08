ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Dodgers enter matchup with the White Sox on losing streak

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Los Angeles Dodgers (35-20, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (26-27, second in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (6-0, 1.59 ERA, .88 WHIP, 49 strikeouts); White Sox: Johnny Cueto (0-2, 2.92 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -178, White Sox +152; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to stop a three-game slide with a win against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 12-13 record at home and a 26-27 record overall. White Sox hitters are batting a collective .240, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Los Angeles has an 18-10 record on the road and a 35-20 record overall. The Dodgers have gone 28-7 in games when they record eight or more hits.

The matchup Wednesday is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu has 11 doubles and seven home runs for the White Sox. Jake Burger is 9-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Mookie Betts has 13 doubles and 16 home runs for the Dodgers. Trea Turner is 12-for-40 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 4-6, .267 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez: 15-Day IL (groin), Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

Dodgers: Kevin Pillar: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Edwin Rios: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tommy Kahnle: 60-Day IL (forearm), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Victor Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Clayton Kershaw: 15-Day IL (pelvis), Andrew Heaney: 10-Day IL (shoudler), Danny Duffy: 60-Day IL (hand), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dustin May: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Brewers closer Josh Hader's scoreless streak ends against Phillies via back-to-back homers

Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader tied an MLB record with 40 consecutive scoreless appearances, but the Philadelphia Phillies didn't allow him to get to 41. On Tuesday night, Hader was brought in with a 2-1 lead and an opportunity for his 19th save of the year. Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm promptly ended that hope with a 426-foot blast over the wall in left center field.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox 4, Dodgers 0: Kopech dominant; Pollock gets revenge

Michael Kopech’s brilliant outing paved the way for a combined five-hit shutout and the White Sox’ third consecutive victory. The right-handed starter was dominant all evening, allowing just one hit over six scoreless innings while striking out eight. On the offensive end, AJ Pollock got his long-awaited revenge against his former club with a pinch-hit, two-run double in the sixth inning. Jake Burger immediately followed with an RBI double of his own, while Reese McGuire padded the lead not long after with a run-scoring single.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Brewers host Philadelphia Phillies, look to end home slide

LINE: Phillies -134, Brewers +114; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Philadelphia Phillies looking to stop their four-game home losing streak. Milwaukee has gone 15-10 in home games and 33-24 overall. The Brewers have gone 19-8 in games when they record at least eight...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

White Sox host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

LINE: White Sox -126, Rangers +106; over/under is 9 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox host the Texas Rangers on Friday to start a three-game series. Chicago has a 12-15 record at home and a 26-29 record overall. The White Sox are 20-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
Chicago, IL
Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
FOX Sports

Mets visit the Angels to start 3-game series

New York Mets (38-21, first in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (28-31, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Tylor Megill (0-0); Angels: Jhonathan Diaz (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the New York Mets on Friday to open a three-game series. Los Angeles is...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Swanson becomes 4th Braves player at arbitration hearing

NEW YORK (AP) — Atlanta shortstop Dansby Swanson became the fourth member of the World Series champion Braves to go to salary arbitration, asking a three-person panel for $10 million on Tuesday while the Braves argued for $9.2 million. A decision by Jeanne Charles, Richard McNeill and Scott Buccheit...
MLB
FOX Sports

Lux leads Dodgers against the Giants after 4-hit performance

LINE: Dodgers -145, Giants +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers take on the San Francisco Giants after Gavin Lux's four-hit game on Thursday. San Francisco is 30-26 overall and 14-13 in home games. The Giants have the ninth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .403.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Padres host the Rockies in first of 4-game series

LINE: Padres -263, Rockies +214; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres host the Colorado Rockies to begin a four-game series. San Diego is 35-22 overall and 15-11 at home. The Padres have a 22-6 record in games when they record eight or more hits. Colorado...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Johnny Cueto
Person
Garrett Crochet
Person
Andrew Heaney
Person
Blake Treinen
Person
Tommy Kahnle
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Trea Turner
Person
Max Muncy
Person
Vince Velasquez
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Danny Duffy
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

938K+
Followers
454K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy