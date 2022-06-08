Cubs aim to break 3-game slide, take on the Orioles

Chicago Cubs (23-33, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (24-33, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-5, 5.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 45 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (3-4, 4.65 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 54 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs -135, Orioles +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs are looking to break their three-game slide with a victory over the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore has a 15-15 record at home and a 24-33 record overall. Orioles hitters have a collective .297 on-base percentage, the ninth-ranked percentage in the AL.

Chicago is 23-33 overall and 12-13 on the road. The Cubs have a 14-7 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Hays has 13 doubles and seven home runs while hitting .287 for the Orioles. Trey Mancini is 13-for-33 with four doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Willson Contreras has a .277 batting average to rank second on the Cubs, and has 10 doubles, a triple and 10 home runs. Christopher Morel is 13-for-43 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .225 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Cubs: 4-6, .290 batting average, 5.32 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Joey Krehbiel: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alexander Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spenser Watkins: 15-Day IL (elbow), Chris Ellis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), John Means: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: David Bote: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.