Friday night’s opener between the Rays and Twins will air exclusively on Apple TV+. It will not be available on your local cable provider or MLB.TV. Drew Rasmussen will take the mound for the Rays at Target Field, where he made his MLB debut for the Brewers in 2020. Devin Smeltzer will go for the Twins, trying to cement his spot in the rotation after a 1.93 ERA in five starts this season. In late April and early May, the Twins took two out of three against the Rays at Tropicana Field.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO