Earnings Scheduled For June 8, 2022

 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33iGgY_0g42isdf00

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Immunovant IMVT is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Brown Forman Inc Class B Common Stock BF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $831.79 million.

• Kingsoft Cloud Holdings KC is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $312.23 million.

• Full Truck Alliance Co YMM is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Jiayin Gr JFIN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $61.55 million.

• Crown Crafts CRWS is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Ollie's Bargain Outlet OLLI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $417.24 million.

• Daktronics DAKT is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Campbell Soup CPB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $2.05 billion.

• Thor Industries THO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $4.72 per share on revenue of $4.18 billion.

• J.Jill JILL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $144.80 million.

• Vera Bradley VRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $109.87 million.

• AstroNova ALOT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $29.82 million.

• Lovesac LOVE is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $115.02 million.

• WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund DOL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.04 billion.

• Brown Forman Inc Class A Common Stock BF is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• BEST BEST is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Mission Produce AVO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $278.85 million.

• PagSeguro Digital PAGS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $703.09 million.

• Five Below FIVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.58 per share on revenue of $652.74 million.

• ABM Indus ABM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion.

• Greif GEF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $1.51 billion.

• American Software AMSWA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $31.30 million.

• Oxford Industries OXM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.75 per share on revenue of $329.02 million.

• Yext YEXT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $96.75 million.

• MIND Technology MIND is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $7.20 million.

• Quantum QMCO is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $91.52 million.

• Skillsoft SKIL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $170.41 million.

• Couchbase BASE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.39 per share on revenue of $32.61 million.

• Streamline Health Solns STRM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $5.19 million.

