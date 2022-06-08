ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robeson County, NC

Man charged with murder after woman found burned in Robeson County

By Kevin Accettulla
CBS 17
CBS 17
 3 days ago

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A man was charged with first-degree murder after a woman was found burned Tuesday in Robeson County, according to officials.

Cedric Locklear, 36, of Rowland, is also charged with concealing/failing to report a death, and altering/destroying and burning of personal property, according to deputies.

Deputies were told a woman who hadn’t been seen in several days but was not yet reported missing had been murder, according to a news release.

The woman’s body was found behind a home on Cabinet Shop Road, deputies said.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said immediate family members have been notified but the name has not been released until deputies receive 100% confirmation on the identity.

Locklear is held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Count on News13 for updates.

Comments / 6

Allen Demery
3d ago

Don't waste taxpayer money for the next fifteen or twenty years housing him, feeding him, and having better healthcare than most working folks.... Just do away with him immediately after the trial. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

Reply
4
Zola Mckoy
3d ago

My condolences to this lady's family and friends.May God comfort them as only He can.🙏🏽🥀

Reply
4
