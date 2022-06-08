ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

107 students, teachers airlifted to safety in Austrian Alps

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0g42iDtE00

Authorities in Austria say more than 100 students and teachers on a school trip from Germany had to be airlifted to safety after they followed an online map that directed them onto an unmarked and difficult trail.

Police in the western state of Vorarlberg said more than 60 rescuers — including the local mayor —took part in the rescue late Tuesday.

Police said in a statement Wednesday that the group from Ludwigshafen, Germany, became stuck on a ridge leading up to Walmendingerhorn summit after a teacher had found what was described as a “classic evening walk” using an internet search tool.

In fact, the route was partly suspended and involved sections that required climbing, firm shoes and Alpine experience, police said.

Due to slippery conditions and the fact that “not all students were wearing optimal footwear” one teacher decided to turn back. After two students slipped and suffered minor injuries, the teacher dialed emergency services, prompting the rescue operation.

Police said the 99 students — ages 12 to 14 — and eight teachers were plucked from the ridge by helicopter using ropes.

“Several students were exhausted, chilled, wet and completely distraught,” the statement said, adding that a crisis intervention team was brought in to help.

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

18-Year-Old Dies After Hole He and His Sister Were Digging in Sand at New Jersey Beach Collapses

An 18-year-old is dead after becoming trapped in sand while digging a hole with his younger sister at a beach in New Jersey. Per a report from News 12 Westchester, the incident occurred on Tuesday while the man and his 17-year-old sister were “digging a large hole” at a Toms River beach. Both individuals were trapped when the sand collapsed, ultimately resulting in the response of multiple local agencies.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alps#Austrian#Police#Vorarlberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Pupils hide under desks as knife-wielding gang storm secondary school grounds - before armed cops arrest three teenagers for carrying a blade

Children were reportedly ordered to hide under their desks at school after knife-wielding gang stormed the grounds earlier today. Armed police arrested three teenagers after the incident plunged the Birmingham secondary school into lockdown. Police officers swarmed the grounds around the North Birmingham Academy in every parents 'worst nightmare' this...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Military plane crash - live: Four reported dead, no ‘nuclear material’ after aircraft goes down in California

A military aircraft has crashed in California’s Imperial County killing four people who were on board, according to reports.The MV-22B Osprey came down in Imperial County near Highway 78 and the town of Glamis, around 30 miles north of the Mexican border, and more than 150 miles east of San Diego, says The San Diego Union-Tribune.Rescuers are searching for a fifth person who was onboard the aircraft, according to dispatchers.The crash was confirmed by Naval Air Facility El Centro, which is around 30 miles from the crash site.“NAFEC has just received reports of a downed aircraft in the vicinity of Coachella Canal Road and Highway 78. Installation, federal fire and Imperial County Fire Department are responding,” stated Naval Air Facility El Centro’s Facebook page.Stay tuned for latest news and updates
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
The Independent

One dead and four badly injured during hike on California’s Mount Shasta

One climber has died and four others were injured – including at least two critically – after their hike took a dangerous turn on California’s Mount Shasta.Multiple incidents were declared on the mountain throughout Monday with one dead climber airlifted away, and three others rescued with injuries including a broken ankle. The climbers were rescued between 8.39am, when three of the climbers were located by first responders, and 6.34pm, when the fifth climber was located following an hours-long search.At least two of the climbers were in a critical condition and were flown to a nearby hospital, the Siskiyou County...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
The Independent

British tourist crushed to death in Turkey

A British tourist on holiday in Turkey has been killed by a driver who lost control.Patricia Bernadette Ward, 71, was hit by a car on Saturday in the city of Bodrum, in the south-west, while on holiday with friends, according to local news sites in Turkey.It has been reported that Ms Ward was walking back to her hotel at around 2am when the driver lost control of the steering wheel, mounted the pavement, crashed into a bollard and pinned the 71-year-old against a wall.Emergency services declared Ms Ward dead at the scene.Turkish news site Sabah said Ms Ward’s body was taken to Bodrum State Hospital and then to the Mugla Forensic Medicine Institution, and that the driver was taken into custody.A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “We are supporting the family of a British woman who died in Turkey and are in contact with the local authorities.” Read More Two British fighters sentenced to death by Russian separatists - live
ACCIDENTS
ABC News

ABC News

689K+
Followers
158K+
Post
378M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy