Dauphin County, PA — Cool conditions, clouds, and showers will dominate the first half of Saturday as highs only reach the low 70s. The showers will become less numerous throughout the day. Drier weather is expected late in the day with a few peaks of sunshine possible. More showers move in overnight into Sunday morning. High temps will be a touch warmer in the upper 70s. A t'storm will be possible late afternoon into the evening.

