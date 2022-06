With the launch date for the highly anticipated Yurukill: The Calumniation Games game less than a month away and the release date set for July 5 for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Daniel Yambot from NIS America has taken to the official PlayStation blog to reveal more details about what you can expect from the game as well as announcing that a demo is available today for you to try out before you part with your hardened cash. Check out the one-minute teaser trailer below to learn more about what you have to do to survive the trials of Yurukill Land.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO