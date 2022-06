A group of cocky subway surfers were filmed running on top of the cars of the Brooklyn-bound J-train on the Williamsburg Bridge. At least eight people pulled the perilous exploit Friday as the train entered into Williamsburg from Manhattan’s Lower East Side and approached the Marcy Avenue station, footage posted online showed. Some of the brash daredevils were seen enthusiastically sprinting and skipping along the length of the subway car as other more cautious thrill seekers sat or crouched on the roof of the train during the reckless ride. Most of the suspects wore black and identifying features were hard to see...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 32 MINUTES AGO